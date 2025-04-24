Iowa Hawkeyes, Ben McCollum Make Coaching Staff Changes
Iowa head coach Ben McCollum is wasting no time establishing his vision for the Hawkeyes’ men’s basketball program, strategically surrounding himself with familiar faces proven in his system. Key among these early moves was today’s hiring of Jesse Shaw as chief of staff and Xavier Kurth as director of player development. Both were instrumental figures alongside McCollum during their recent, highly successful tenure at Drake University.
The arrival of Shaw and Kurth further signals McCollum's plan to establish the winning culture he developed at Drake and during his dominant run at Northwest Missouri State. The pair bring extensive experience and a deep understanding of McCollum’s philosophy, having contributed significantly to the Bulldogs' record-breaking 31-win season last year.
Jesse Shaw will hold the crucial role of chief of staff after an impactful year at Drake, and a total of 16 years of experience across various levels of college basketball. Shaw previously served as the head coach at Maryville University, where he achieved the second-best winning percentage in program history and secured notable victories over ranked opponents. His resume also includes an assistant role at Missouri-St. Louis, where he helped contribute to a program-record 27-6 season and the team's first conference title.
At Pratt Community College, Shaw led the team from last place to regional champions within just three years. His efforts earned him NCAA Region VI Coach of the Year honors and demonstrated his knack for identifying and developing talent, with several players progressing to professional careers. Shaw and McCollum were teammates at Northwest Missouri State, where Shaw was part of the Bearcats' first-ever Elite Eight squad.
Xavier Kurth, Iowa's new director of player development, shares an even longer history with McCollum. Kurth played for McCollum at Northwest Missouri State and contributed to the Bearcats' first NCAA Division II national championship. After college, he transitioned to the school’s coaching staff, joining McCollum at their alma mater. During his coaching tenure there, Kurth played key roles in three additional national championships and a 191-16 overall record. At Drake, Kurth focused on honing player skills, showcasing his ability to nurture talent within McCollum’s system.
Today’s hires are part of a broader staffing strategy at Iowa. McCollum has also brought assistant coaches Josh Sash, Bryston Williams, and Connor Wheeler over from Drake. In addition, he has added Texas Tech’s Luke Barnwell, a coach recognized for his abilities in both recruiting and player development.
McCollum’s strategy appears to be effective in its early stages, given the numerous commitments of transfer players who thrived under him at Drake. By assembling a staff with shared experience and success, Iowa basketball head coach Ben McCollum is laying a foundation to replicate his proven championship formula in Iowa City.