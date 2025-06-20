Iowa Coach Ben McCollum Cooks Cooper DeJean in Viral Basketball Clip
The Iowa Hawkeyes hired Ben McCollum to be their new coach back in March, but based on the way he cooked former Iowa football star Cooper DeJean in this pickup basketball game, perhaps the Hawkeyes could actually use him on the floor.
A video surfaced of McCollum playing ball in the gym with numerous former Iowa athletes including DeJean, Jay Higgins, Riley Moss and C.J. Beathard, and after watching it, you'll probably be left in shock at how spry the 44-year-old still is.
At one point, he picks DeJean's pocket with a steal, and he also shakes him loose with a nasty behind-the-back dribble on other end.
McCollum played collegiate basketball at Northwest Missouri State back in the early 2000s, where he also proceeded to coach from 2009 through 2024, capturing four Division II championships. He then was hired as head coach of the Drake Bulldogs last year, where he led Drake to a 31-4 record and a first-round NCAA Tournament victory.
Following a dreadful season for Iowa this past year, where the Hawkeyes went just 17-16 and finished 7-13 in Big Ten conference play, Fran McCaffery was fired as head coach, ending his decade-and-a-half long run with the school.
McCaffery was replaced by McCollum, who certainly has his work cut out for him in terms of rebuilding the program, especially after the mass exodus that occurred following McCaffery's dismissal.
Iowa has missed the Big Dance the last two seasons after making it three years in a row. We'll see if McCollum can get the Hawkeyes back on track.
