Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Slapped With Harsh Reality Check
Former Iowa Hawkeyes star Kris Murray appeared to have a legitimate NBA future when he was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers with the 23rd overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.
After all, Murray displayed impressive scoring ability at Iowa, and his length and savvy allowed him to defend multiple position, which made him look like a potential three-and-D ace.
Unfortunately, things have not exactly worked out that way for the 24-year-old over his first couple of professional seasons.
Murray has languished through his inaugural two years with the Blazers and actually regressed this past season, so much show that many are wondering if the Hawkeyes product can actually comprise a part of Portland's future.
Dave Deckard of Blazer's Edge disclosed a rather brutal reality for Murray in a recent piece, noting that he will never become a worthwhile rotation player unless he can develop a three-point shot.
"I would say until he can hit a three, Murray’s development is mostly a moot point and his value is muted," Deckard wrote. "When the distance stroke solidifies, he’ll join the ranks of Portland wings providing depth and floor coverage in a similar style to the Indiana Pacers, which is not a bad thing."
Of course, the question is whether or not Murray will ever become a reliable long-range shooter. He shot just 22.5 percent from deep this past year and has averaged 25.1 percent on his long-distance attempts over his first two seasons in the NBA.
It's not like the 6-foot-8 forward was a knockdown shooter at Iowa, either, as he made a rather pedestrian 34.8 percent of his triples over three years with the Hawkeyes.
Deckard is right, though: in today's space-and-pace era, Murray won't be able to carve out significant time in Portland or anywhere unless he is able to hone his three-point shot, or at least become respectable from downtown.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes QB Lands Staggering NFL Draft Outlook
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Named in Gargantuan Boston Celtics Trade Proposal
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes' Towering Weapon Facing Make or Break Season
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz Achieve Major First With Big Recruiting Win
MORE: Former Iowa Hawkeyes Transfer Commit Announces Surprising Decision