Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Named in Gargantuan Boston Celtics Trade Proposal
Former Iowa Hawkeyes star Keegan Murray has not quite established himself on the NBA level just yet. While the Sacramento Kings forward has proven to be a solid player, he has been far too inconsistent to truly gauge.
That's why Murray's name has been floated in trade speculation since the Kings' season ended, and the latest trade proposal featuring the 24-year-old is absolutely bonkers.
Roham Raman of Hawks on SI has concocted a wild three-team trade proposal involving Sacramento, the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks, and in the deal, Murray would head to the Celtics while Jaylen Brown would be dealt to the Kings.
There are plenty of other moving pieces in the trade (Boston would also acquire DeMar DeRozan, Jonas Valanciunas and a bunch of draft picks, for example), but for now, we will just focus on Murray.
The Iowa product is coming off of a disappointing 2024-25 NBA campaign in which he averaged 12.4 points and 6.7 rebounds over 34.3 minutes per game on 44.4/34.3/83.3 shooting splits. Murray definitely improved during the second half of the season, but there is no doubt that this was not the year that many were anticipating from the former No. 4 overall pick.
Murray was viewed as a two-way threat upon leaving Iowa, and while he has definitely flashed tremendous defensive chops over his first three NBA seasons, his vacillating offensive game is certainly a source of concern.
Now, perhaps a change of scenery would help Murray, and Boston is absolutely known for bringing out the best in players. Look no further than Derrick White to see that.
But after a rookie season in which Murray shot 41.1 percent from three-point range, his long-distance efficiency has dipped each year since. That is unquestionably alarming, and it makes you wonder if he will ever be able to develop into the offensive threat he was during his time with the Hawkeyes.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes' Towering Weapon Facing Make or Break Season
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz Achieve Major First With Big Recruiting Win
MORE: Former Iowa Hawkeyes Transfer Commit Announces Surprising Decision
MORE: Former Iowa Star Blasted With Scathing Take After Rough NBA Season
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Lands Massive Prediction from NFL Superstar