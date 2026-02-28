Iowa HC Could Make Major Lineup Changes vs. Penn State

Ahead of the Iowa Hawkeyes penultimate home game, first year head coach Ben McCollum spoke with the media about the team's starting lineup.

McCollum knows things have been a bit off and this is something he's debated for quite some time, but that doesn't mean he's ready to pull the trigger.

That said, a 20-point bench performance from Alvaro Folgueiras certainly could impact his decision. At the end of the day though, there are a lot of moving pieces and McCollum is smart enough to know he can't rush a decision.

Time is ticking though, and prior to the Ohio State game Iowa had been on thin ice. This team has yet to "lock" themselves into the NCAA Tournament, but Folgueiras' performance against the Buckeyes certainly helped their case.

McCollum on Potentially Starting Folgueiras

Iowa coach Ben McCollum sounded like he was really laboring over whether to change the starting lineup after another slow start against Ohio State, ahead of Saturday's game at last-place Penn State (11 a.m., BTN).



"The starting lineup, I do think we need to adjust something," he said. "I don’t necessarily want to pull people in and out for punishment or just not playing well late in the season, because I don’t think that benefits anybody. I think if we make a change to the starting lineup, it’s 100% because we need a different lineup … meaning some groups are not meshing well together and others are.”

McCollum continued, "You put him [Folgueiras] in, well, he’s pretty good off the bench and he kind of likes to see the game before he comes in. So does that screw with him? And if he goes in then who do you take out of the lineup is probably our biggest conundrum, to be able to get the right lineups together consistently. I’m probably not smart enough to figure that out, so maybe you guys can help me.”

Is It Too Late For Iowa To Make a Change?

Iowa forward Cooper Koch (8) shoots the basketball against the Ohio State Buckeyes Feb. 25, 2026 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The age old saying "if it ain't broke don't fix it" puts things into perspective. Some would argue Iowa's starting lineup is indeed broke, or it has at least run it's course. That's mostly up for McCollum to decide, but he's a firm believer Cooper Koch just had an "off night" against Wisconsin.

If there was ever a time to figure things out, it's now. Iowa would love to pull off an upset against either No. 3 Michigan or No. 12 Nebraska in their final two games and carry that momentum not just into the B1G tournament, but the NCAA Tournament as well. Making a change this late into the season is scary, but they are overwhelming favorites against PSU so it may be worth a shot.

