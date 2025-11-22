Iowa HC Makes History in First Season
The Iowa Hawkeyes' current 5-0 start was, by all predictable measures, an expected result of their relatively weak non-conference schedule at home. That isn't to say that they're "ducking the smoke" or anything of the like - most teams kick off the year with lighter, more learning-oriented matchups - but the team has yet to face a true even-keeled competitor. Then again, according to head coach Ben McCollum, the team still has plenty of room to improve.
Their latest win came against the Chicago State Cougars at home, wherein the Hawkeyes allowed the fewest points to an opposing team through this early stretch of their new campaign. To a final, brash tune of 93-54, Iowa continued to make a case in front of their home crowd for being a team worth coming to see once again.
Already Making History
While the black and gold continue to get better according to their coach's well-known competitive whims, they'd be remiss to ignore the history that the team has made already. Under the Ben McCollum banner in year one, Iowa's five-game win streak represents a piece of big-win news for the program as a whole.
The tidbit was pointed out on X (Twitter) following the Hawkeyes' last win:
Off to a Strong Start
Ben Stevens, host of College Football Today with SportsGrid, noted in the post that Iowa has won each of their games this season so far by at least 19 points. McCollum's first ever team is the first Iowa team to accomplish this feat since at least 1938-39.
"Ben McCollum era off to a STRONG start," Stevens rightfully pointed out in the above caption.
The Hawkeyes' next game, on a neutral floor against the Ole Miss Rebels of the notorious Southeastern Conference (SEC), is sure to provide the team with a more pressing brand of opposing basketball to be dealt with. Such a challenge will give everyone on the outside looking in a more compete vision of what this this roster can accomplish on a larger scale.
But in the meantime, celebrating groundbreaking history like this is well worth while, and is especially impressive given that this is McCollum's first year front and center. One way or another, even assuming that the Hawkeyes endure a few hiccups as their strength of schedule increases, McCollum appears to be every bit of what the black and gold faithful hoped he'd be when he was hired.
