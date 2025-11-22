Iowa HC Makes History in First Season

Iowa has won all five (5) games so far this season by at least 19 points.



It’s the FIRST time in program history (since at least 1938-39) the Hawkeyes have started a year winning 5 straight by 19+ points.



