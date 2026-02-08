Iowa Named Best B1G Road Atmosphere in Landslide Vote

In a landslide vote during B1G Media Days, the Iowa Hawkeyes were said to have the Best B1G Road Atmosphere.

While the poll only shows 28 votes, Iowa took home 16 of those. After three straight season ticket sellouts at Carver, it's no surprise the women's basketball team has an electric home environment.

Even though Iowa just dropped a game at home, that doesn't mean their atmosphere is going to be any different. This fanbase has stuck through thick and thin, and it's not like one loss is going to change that.

Iowa returns to CHA on Feb. 11 as No. 24 Washington comes to town. The Huskies game on February 8 will determine if they're still in the Top 25, but having lost two straight, things aren't looking good for Washington.

Iowa's Home Atmosphere is Second to None

These @bigten players agree that @IowaWBB has an electric atmosphere at home ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/7bylLSK465 — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) February 7, 2026

With 16 votes, Iowa dominated the options and had four more votes than Indiana and Purdue combined. The Hoosiers came in second with nine votes, while the Boilermakers were third with three coming their way.

For what it's worth, Iowa went to Indiana and took care of business on Jan. 11. That one certainly wasn't easy, but Iowa came out on top with a 56-53 win. To make things even worse, they'll be playing at Purdue on Feb. 19.

Looking at the state of this team, there's room for concern. As long as they can shake off a rare home loss against Minnesota, where they allowed 91 points, Iowa will be just fine.

Three Home Games Remaining

Iowa guard Callie Levin (32) celebrates from the bench during a game against Minnesota on Feb. 5, 2026, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other than the aforementioned Washington game, Iowa will be at home on Feb. 22 for a key game against No. 8 Michigan. Their final home game of the season is on Feb. 26 against Illinois. Obviously, Iowa is hoping they'll be able to host a pair of games in the tournament as well.

With nearly a full week off between the Minnesota game compared to Washington, Iowa will have a chance to address the elephant in the room. Losing three in a row isn't like this team, but the Taylor McCabe injury changed everything.

Heading to the west coast with an 18-2 (9-0 Big Ten) record, it's odd to see Iowa at 18-5 (9-3 Big Ten) just three games later. Their hopes of winning the B1G are all but gone, and now it comes down to them executing and taking care of business down the stretch, especially when the Wolverines come to town.

