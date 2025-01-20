Iowa Hawkeyes Receive Concerning Injury Update on Star Forward
The Iowa Hawkeyes are gearing up for Tuesday night's Big Ten matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Unfortunately, they are dealing with some concerns on the injury front.
Payton Sandfort, the team's standout forward, has been dealing with injuries to both his shoulder and leg. There have been questions swirling about his status for the game against Minnesota.
A concerning update has been given about his status for tomorrow's game.
As shared by Tyler Tachman of HawkCentral, Sandfort's status for the game against the Golden Gophers is currently uncertain. Frank McCaffrey, the team's head coach, does not know whether or not Sandfort will be good to go.
Obviously, that is not an ideal update for Iowa.
Throughout the course of the 2024-25 college basketball season thus far, Sandfort has put up great numbers for the Hawkeyes. He has played in 18 games, averaging 16.2 points per game to go along with 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
Sandfort has shot 41.2 percent from the floor and has knocked down 35.6 percent of his three-point attempts.
Recently, it was projected that Sandfort would end up being the final pick in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Hopefully, a more positive update comes out about the standout forward in the near future. Having him miss any lengthy amount of time would be devastating for the Iowa basketball program.
Only time will tell, but this is clearly something to keep an eye on. Dealing with two injuries can end up dragging out and there have been no updates about just how severe these injuries actually are.
More information and updates are sure to come in the near future. For now, all fans can do is wait for those updates on Sandfort's status.