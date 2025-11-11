Iowa's Depth On Full Display After Hot Start
In two games this season, the Iowa Hawkeyes have five players averaging double digits. Head coach Jan Jensen has done a stellar job with this women's basketball team, once again proving that Iowa is a force to be reckoned with.
One of the key elements of the team's first two games has been how much the ball is passed around the court. No one on this team is selfish, and it's clear any given player could lead the way in scoring on any given night.
Ava Heiden and Hannah Stuelke Set The Standard
After Iowa's first game of the year, it was clear that this team runs through Heiden and Stuelke. Heiden, a sophomore, led the way with 21 points and 14 rebounds. To pace the team with a double-double in only her second year is nothing short of incredible.
Stuelke, her senior counterpart, also finished with 20 points. Stuelke was one rebound shy of a double double. Together, the two combined for 41 points and 23 rebounds in Iowa's 86-51 win over Southern.
Don't Sleep On Iowa's Bench
In the Hawkeyes second game of the year, freshman Layla Hays led the team with 20 points. Of Iowa's 119 points, 56 of those came off the bench. Hays ended up playing 20 minutes which was more than Kylie Feuerbach and tied that of Taylor McCabe and Heiden.
Not often does a player off the bench lead the way in scoring, but these lower level opponents provide opportunities to put Iowa's bench to the test. Jensen has a few more games to get this team prepared for the WBCA Showcase in Orlando when they play No. 7 Baylor and Miami.
It will be interesting to see how Iowa looks against Drake on November 13. Their final game before going to Orlando is at Northern Iowa, their first true road test of the season.
Key Names To Watch
Currently, Heiden leads the way with 17.5 points per game. It's a small sample size, but she will likely be near the top of the pack all season long. Knowing she only played 20 minutes in the Hawkeyes second game, the sky truly is the limit for her.
Elsewhere, keep an eye on freshman Addie Deal. Deal struggled big-time in Iowa's first game of the year, scoring just four points in 16 minutes. She turned the ball over seven times in that game as she shot just 33% from the field. A few days later, she had five fewer turnovers and contributed 11 points. Sophomore Emely Rodriguez was one point shy of double digits against Evansville, but she's been receiving close to 20 minutes off the bench.
