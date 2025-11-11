Iowa Still Receives AP Votes After Oregon Loss
While the Iowa Hawkeyes fell to Oregon in heartbreaking fashion, not all hope is lost in terms of them finding their way back into the AP Top 25. While the AP poll holds little to no value compared to the College Football Playoff committee, it's still great to see Iowa receiving as many votes as they did.
Sure, Iowa lost to Oregon at home, but once again they lost a one-score game to a Top-10 team. The Ducks snuck out a win in the end, and their last second field goal left Hawkeyes fans heartbroken.
Iowa now sets their sights on USC, yet another ranked team on their schedule. There's no rest for this Iowa team as they head to Los Angeles for a marquee B1G showdown, one that could see them re-enter the AP Top 25.
Iowa Receives 54 AP Votes
When the AP poll was released, Iowa was the fourth highest team to receive votes. With 54 votes, they were one vote shy of North Texas, five shy of Missouri, and nowhere near the 83 that Tulane had.
With Iowa fighting their way back into the AP Top 25, they know a win over the Trojans would do just that. This week's AP poll made little to no sense as Oregon fell one spot after beating a Top 25 team. They were passed by Ole Miss, a team that faced The Citadel out of the Southern conference.
Regardless, Iowa knows their path back into the Top 25. A few losses would certainly help their case, but the Hawkeyes taking down the Trojans would be quite the way to re-enter the rankings.
College Football Committee Rankings
Soon enough, Iowa will learn their fate of the CFP poll. They likely won't be ranked, but it's hard to imagine a scenario where they are still in the Top 25. Beating Oregon would've seen them potentially enter the Top 10, but now they're stuck wondering if they can ever re-enter the rankings.
Seeing as USC is ranked No. 17, this is a huge moment for the Hawkeyes. The Trojans win over Norhtwestern saw them see a slight boost in the rankings, but their fate is now in the hands of the Hawkeyes. A win for Iowa not only puts Iowa back into the Top 25, but likely bumps the Trojans out of it for the remainder of the season. At this stage, USC couldn't have asked for a better change to fight their way into the playoffs. Wins over Iowa and Oregon could leave the CFP with no choice.
