Iowa Gymnastics Smashes Two Records

The Iowa Hawkeyes athletic department revolves around the football department, as seemingly every major B1G program does.

That said, their gymnastics program is on a rapid rise. Not only did they set a new home attendance record, but they also put up a program team record.

The Gymhawks, as they're known, set both records against No. 30 Nebraska. Seeing over 4,000 fans in attendance was one thing, but it's clear that had a direct correlation with their team's performance.

It was an extremely close win for the Gymhawks as they outlasted the Cornhuskers, 197.225-196.825. In an event decided by less than a point, Iowa pulled out all the stops in a night that won't soon be forgotten.

Attendance Record: 4,100

Carver Hawkeye-Arena is no stranger to a successful women's program, as their women's basketball team has sold out season tickets three years in a row. Even though they're in the midst of a major slump, that doesn't mean fans aren't coming out to support their team.

Now, more than ever, fans are coming out to support more than just football and basketball. It's not a hyperbole to say it's been a down year for their wrestling program as well, but the Gymhawks are certainly picking up the slack.

At the end of the day, 4,100 fans packed CHA to see this massive Top 30 win for Iowa. To no surprise, head coach Jen Llewellyn was extremely thankful and thanked their supporters.

"Tonight was a really fun environment for everyone and it was so gratifying to see everyone come out to watch our athletes. We are thankful for everyone who came out and cheered us on. This is a perfect way to celebrate women and girls in sports. We are continuing to lay the foundation, tweak the little things and finding our stride," she said.

Program Team Record: 197.225

A trio of event wins (vault, bars, and floor) guided Iowa to their program team record. It didn't come easy, but senior Gianna Masella tied a career high 9.900 in the vault. Freshman Sophie Schriever posted a career high of her own with a 9.925 on bars.

Schriever also set a career best of 39.475 in the all-around, while Sophomore Sydney Turner posted a 39.350.

Numerous season highs were set in other events but at the end of the day it was a true team effort. Iowa narrowly came out on top, and now they'll look to carry this momentum to New Jersey on February 14 as they face Rutgers.

