Iowa Eyeing Final Four After Historic Sweet 16 Win

1987 was a good year for the Iowa Hawkeyes basketball. Led by first-year head coach Tom Davis, the Hawkeyes finished 30-5 and 14-4 in the Big Ten, ending the season ranked No. 6 in the AP poll.

The fantastic campaign led to a No. 2 seed in the West Regional of the NCAA tournament, where Iowa nimbly maneuvered through the first three rounds to make it to an Elite Eight matchup against No. 1 UNLV. Unfortunately, that’s where the ride ended, as the Runnin’ Rebels narrowly defeated the Hawkeyes 84-81.

While that loss was not ideal, it appeared that high-level success was on the horizon for the program. How could it not, after such a wonderful season? Well, like most things in life, the wealth and prosperity came to an end earlier than everyone thought.

Davis, who overall saw a lot of success, never made it back to the Elite Eight during his time in Iowa City. In fact, no other head coach has been able to match that feat since 1987 — that is, until Ben McCollum arrived on the scene.

McCollum’s guidance and leadership have brought Iowa to its first Elite Eight since that magical 1987 season. That is obviously an outstanding accomplishment, one Hawkeye fans didn’t think possible as recently as a couple of weeks ago, but it’s not the end of the road. Whereas the 1987 squad fell short, this iteration of Iowa is looking to right the wrongs of the past and move on to the Final Four in Indianapolis.

The Hawkeyes Have Been Here Before

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes fans react in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Only four other Iowa teams have made the Elite Eight throughout the history of Iowa men’s basketball. Prior to the 1987 Hawkeyes’ loss — failing to move on to the Final Four in the process — no other Iowa team that had made the Elite Eight had lost.

In 1955, Iowa bested Marquette 86-81 before falling to La Salle. In 1956, Iowa took down blue-blood Kentucky in the Elite Eight and Temple in the Final Four before ultimately losing to San Francisco and eventual NBA legend Bill Russell in the national title game. Iowa’s last Elite Eight win came in 1980, an 81-80 triumph over Georgetown. But history once again repeated itself via a Hawkeyes loss in the Final Four, this time at the hands of Louisville, the eventual national champions.

It’ll be the goal of McCollum and company to stare history in the eye and spit in its face. “No more losses in the Elite Eight!” is what will be ringing through the hearts and minds of everyone in Houston against Illinois on March 28.

If Iowa somehow pulls off that miracle — a fourth in a row — this season won’t just sit alongside the other Elite Eight trips in program history. It’ll likely stand alone as the greatest run in the long lore of Iowa men’s basketball.

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