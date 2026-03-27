Iowa Outlasts Nebraska in Thrilling Sweet 16 Clash

The Iowa Hawkeyes are moving on to the Elite Eight.

Three-pointers were raining from the heavens at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, in Iowa’s matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. It was a back-and-forth affair, with both sides not giving up or giving in throughout the entirety of the game.

In the end, it was the Hawkeyes who came out on top, 77-71, via a barrage of buckets from beyond the arc from a cast of characters that has continuously shown this March that it has what it takes to compete with the best teams in the country.

The game was nip-and-tuck throughout, yet Iowa, which has shown so much poise throughout this tournament, came up big when it mattered most. Bennett Stirtz hit a massive 3-pointer in the final two minutes, freshman Tate Sage followed that up with one of his own to give the Hawkeyes more cushion, and Alvaro Folgueiras — the hero of the win over Florida — made two massive dunks in the last minute to make Iowa’s dreams come true.

So, in what has become perhaps the most magical men’s basketball season in the history of the Hawkeyes’ program, Iowa is still alive. The Elite Eight is waiting, with the Final Four calling after that.

Bennett Stirtz Shows Up and Shows Out

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager (5) attempts to block the shot of Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

One of the biggest keys to victory for the Hawkeyes was Stirtz being the star that he is. When he’s at his best, Iowa’s offense elevates to a new level. That was certainly the case tonight in Houston, as Stirtz recorded 20 points, including a crucial 3-pointer in the final two minutes that put Iowa ahead for good.

What’s perhaps even more impressive is that Stirtz didn’t step off the court for one second. He played all 40 minutes of the game, and his performance never wavered as he fatigued. He might’ve already been a Hawkeye legend before this win over Nebraska, but his effort tonight solidified it permanently.

3-Point Barrage Defines the Game

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tate Sage (24) reacts against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Iowa and Nebraska combined to make a whopping 26 3-pointers in this game, an astronomical figure that boggles the mind and ensnares the senses. It seemed at times that neither side knew that it was allowed to penetrate the paint or drive to the basket. All the Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers wanted to do was chuck it up and see what happens.

For Iowa, that strategy worked out to perfection. It made 13 3-pointers — four from Sage, three from Cooper Koch, three from Stirtz, two from Folgueiras and one from Isaia Howard — en route to the victory. Overall, it shot 43% from beyond the arc, while Nebraska was at 34%.

If it was ever clearer that these two teams don’t represent Big Ten basketball of old, then this game solidified that there are other ways to win in the conference other than mucking it up.

What’s Next for the Hawkeyes?

An Elite Eight matchup with either No. 2 Houston or No. 3 Illinois is set for March 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston. The winner will advance to the Final Four in Indianapolis, where a large contingent of Hawkeyes fans will surely be waiting should Iowa pull off another stunner. No tipoff time for that game has been announced.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!