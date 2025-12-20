Why Iowa is Facing Bucknell Instead of Saint Louis

Originally, the Iowa Hawkeyes were supposed to play Saint Louis on December 20. Now that the day has come, it's clear this team is taking on Bucknell instead of the Billikens.

Saint Louis, coached by Josh Schertz, is on a tear this season. According to ESPN's latest Bracketology, they're actually on their way to facing the Hawkeyes in the first round of the tournament.

Knowing why first year head coach Ben McCollum got with Schertz to take away their non-conference game, things would be extremely interesting if that's how things play out in March.

Iowa HC Ben McCollum Considers Schertz a Close Friend

The @IowaHoops team faces Bucknell instead of Saint Louis on Saturday at the Casey's Center in Des Moines. Ben McCollum didn't want to play Saint Louis for personal reasons as he explained to the media on Thursday.https://t.co/3FTXQY1m0p — Pat Harty (@PatHarty) December 19, 2025

During his press conference leading up to the game, McCollum discussed why the change was made, "I was like, I really don’t want to play my good friend in Des Moines, so we switched it."

Ultimately, it was as simple as that. Bucknell certainly wasn't McCollum's first choice to replace the Billikens, but Iowa was left with slim pickings after the late schedule change.

“And at that point, all the Power Fives, we just couldn’t get one. So then you’re just like, ‘OK, who do we play?’ And it just happened to be Bucknell. But yeah, we would love to do that with Power Five competition.”

Playing at the Casey's Center vs. Carver

One of the main reasons for the Iowa vs. Saint Louis game was so it could be scheduled at the Casey's Center in Des Moines, Iowa. This is far from a true home game for the Hawkeyes as they'll have to travel just under two hours to play a non-conference game against a team that is just 3-9.

Ultimately, that's the price McCollum had to pay if he didn't want to play Saint Louis. The location of the game didn't change, just the opponent. During the press conference, Iowa's first year head coach did note that he wants to keep playing at Casey's once a year, but would prefer it to be against a Power Five opponent.

The atmosphere will be different against Bucknell, but Iowa would much rather play this game than go to Michigan State or Iowa State. It may not be a true home court advantage, but that's not something the Hawkeyes should need against a Bison team that has only beaten Delaware, Mount St. Mary's, and Rider. Sure, Bucknell is coming into this game off a win, but it's not like a 51-38 win over 1-9 Rider is enough to impress a B1G opponent.

