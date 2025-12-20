Three Last Minute Iowa vs. UConn Predictions

Coming into the Barclays Center, neither team knows this is going to be an easy game. The Iowa Hawkeyes are 1-1 in their last two after falling to No. 10 Iowa State, 74-69.

That game was played in Ames, but thankfully for them this game against UConn is at a neutral site. That doesn't make that much of a difference to the Huskies as they've won every single game they've played this season and don't plan on slowing down anytime soon.

For Iowa fans, the game is finally here. In a rematch of these teams electric Final Four clash, the Hawkeyes and Huskies are set to do battle in the Champions Classic.

1. Iowa Keeps It Close Early

While head coach Jan Jensen knows the Huskies have seemingly blown out every opponent they've faced, she's well aware that teams who stay in it early have a better shot of winning.

It sounds obvious, but competing with UConn for the first half changes the landscape of the entire game. Players won't be checked out early, and instead they'll have an entirely different mindset going into the final two quarters.

Iowa must get off to a hot start. It's as simple as that. If the Hawkeyes get into an early deficit, there's no way they'll beat the No. 1 team.

2. Iowa Wins the Rebounding Battle

This stat may be a bit misleading due to the simple fact that the Huskies don't miss too many shots. Sure, they're shooting the same percent (51%) as Iowa, but that doesn't mean they're going to be held to that number in New York.

If Iowa grabs more rebounds, they'll be setting themselves up for success. Keep in mind, they currently average three and a half more rebounds per game which is a huge number that needs to stay in their favor.

3. Iowa Doesn't Get Embarrassed

Hawkeyes fans haven't forgotten about the Cy-Hawk rivalry game which saw them trail by 17 points late in the third quarter. Iowa found a way to storm back and compete in the final few minutes. They were one possession away from tying the game and could've forced overtime in Ames.

Currently, ESPN Analytics gives the Hawkeyes just a 9% chance to win. They favor UConn by an alarming 24.5 points, showing just how much of a difference there is between the nation's No. 1 and No. 11 teams. Ultimately, there's no way the Hawkeyes will suffer defeat by that large of a margin.

