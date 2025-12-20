Iowa's Ben McCollum Explains Late-Game Fouling Strategy

With a 9-2 overall record (despite an even 1-1 tally in conference play), head coach Ben McCollum's Iowa Hawkeyes have made a significant early splash in the B1G as a team surprisingly competitive in their first year under a new banner. Led by McCollum's steely and methodical brand of basketball, the Hawkeyes have quickly run to the front of their league as a steady dark horse behind the conference's upper echelon of ranked, juggernaut programs.

Though not all of Iowa's matchups have been close this season, especially given their generally weak non-conference schedule, the Hawkeyes are heartily prepared for more intense late-game situations under McCollum's specific, perhaps unorthodox system.

When push comes to shove and the black and hold find themselves up by three points late - a reality that is likely to present itself on multiple occasions when B1G play occurs on a game-to-game basis - Coach McCollum goes against the grain with a decisive rule on the matter.

No Foul Up Three

When asked if he's still "no foul" in such a scenario, McCollum replied plainly in the affirmative.

"One, because we probably don't have the size to rebound in that situation," McCollum expounded, when prompted. "Two... first off, I don't think that analytics are that much different now. I think they actually might have even flipped."

In recent years, the popular position decreed from the sideline has seemed to be to foul up three. Those in the positive on the issue claim that, more often than not, an opponent can shoot two free throws and still be trailing without the ball.

Clearly though, McCollum disagrees.

Dec 11, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum watches his team play the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Regulation vs. Overtime

"But you can lose the game in regulation by fouling up three. You can lose the game," he emphasized. "If you don't foul, you really can't lose the game in regulation. You can lose it in overtime, but I'd rather leave it up to that than chance."

In the team's upcoming matchup with Bucknell this weekend, this conundrum is unlikely to present itself. But with a conference date with the UCLA Bruins looming in two games, followed thereafter by constant in-league play, having a solidified plan for wire-to-wire duels is crucial now more than ever.

And even if McCollum's approach to those duels isn't the most popular, the team's record to kick off the season has earned him the benefit of the doubt. At least, it has for the time being. What actually happens when Iowa has to implement the HC's rule will be the ultimate tell down the line.

