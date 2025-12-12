Iowa Falls Just Short of Major Upset vs. Iowa State

The Iowa Hawkeyes entered this season's Cy-Hawk rivalry game against the No. 4 Iowa State Cyclones as double-digit underdogs. Playing away from home, no less, it appeared prior to the tip that the black and gold would be lucky to make it out alive. Regardless of the final outcome, this group's effort should do nothing but encourage tuned-in fans.

To a painfully close final tune of 66-62, the Hawkeyes fell just short of what would have been their biggest win of the season. Though what makes the loss worse is that Iowa ended the first half with a sizable lead, at 33-25, carrying the majority of the game's momentum with just 20 minutes left to play.

An Unusual Suspect

Of the Hawkeyes' still-admirable efforts, senior guard Bennett Stirtz, the team's usual scoring suspect, fell a tad behind the wheel regarding Iowa's offense with 10 points. In his place stepped Tavion Banks who, in half of Stirtz's minutes, posted 14 points to go along with four rebounds and one assists.

A testament to Iowa's depth, Banks stepping up in a big game, in spite of the loss, bodes well for what the team is capable of moving forward when their best player has an off night. Further, after the team's blowout loss to the Michigan State Spartans last week, the Hawkeyes turning around and nearly toppling a Top 5 opponent answered an important question that was raised by that previous rout.

That is: "Can Ben McCollum's first Iowa Hawkeyes team be great?" The answer seems to be, rather clearly, yes.

Potential for Greatness

Good teams win games that they're supposed to and, most often, lose to great teams. For Iowa to be a good team is one thing - especially considering their recent history before the McCollum hire - but to have beaten Iowa State may have solidified them as a legitimate B1G competitor.

Even so, the proximity of their loss to the Cyclones suggests a team that has not only rapidly improved since their last (and only other) loss, but one that, given a few more tweaks, is capable of winning games against one of the nation's best teams.

Now 8-2 (1-1), Iowa faces three straight favorable non-conference matchups before they return to B1G play once more. A loss like this one, especially against a rival, will never sit well; but for the first team under a brand new regime, you could do a lot worse than a one-possession loss to a legitimate college basketball powerhouse.

