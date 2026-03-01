Iowa Fans React to Horrendous Loss to Penn State

The Iowa Hawkeyes need to get their heads out of the gutter with their final two regular season games approaching.

Despite taking down No. 9 Nebraska, this team dropped a game at Wisconsin but then took care of business against Ohio State. Somehow, those two wins weren't enough to keep them hyped up against a previously two-win Penn State squad.

Playing the Nittany Lions on the road is no excuse for what happened in this one. This fanbase knows it, first year head coach Ben McCollum knows it, and everyone in the program knows this is as embarrasing of a loss as one could possibly have at this point in the season.

Looking to stack wins and build momentum heading into the B1G and NCAA Tournament, Iowa managed to pick up their worst loss of the season. Now, their tournament hopes are once again up for grabs as this team desperately needs something to go their way.

Iowa Fans Couldn't Believe Their Eyes

Iowa hoops really found a way to make Penn State look like a contender 😭 Lost to a team that’s been handing out wins like free samples. Same script every year: talk big, play small, and fold the second anything gets ugly. — Jacob J. (@JacobJacobson51) February 28, 2026

"Iowa: the team that only gets up to beat Nebraska in any sport, but doesn’t care about beating anyone else in the big ten," one fan wrote.

One individual was extremely upset, "How do you let them bring the ball up court with no pressure at the end of the game? Horrible coaching, your 2 hottest players don’t take a shot in the final minutes? Why is Hausen taking shot in the clutch moments late in the game? What a joke!"

"How do these coaches justify their pay and positions when you can't even inbound the ball beyond half court to give you any chance to win the game and make a shot?" another asked. "Truly pathetic coaching on this team. The last play had no chance. The ball HAD to be thrown beyond half court. DUH."

I'm a PSU fan. How embarrassing this must be for you all. — Jase Collins (@JaseCollins1980) February 28, 2026

Someone responded, "And we thought we would be better with McCollum. The coaching not to lose philosophy is just brutal," while this fan added, "Lost to 2 of the worst teams in the conference. Shouldn't be in the dance!"

"Went from 'high tournament odds' to 'bubble - OUT' real fast," one fan said. That led to a separate response, "No wonder there are empty seats at Carver."

One fan gave the Nittany Lions their credit, "Really tough loss! It’s always dangerous to go into a arena against a team that has nothing to lose. They’ve only won a couple games in the conference and the season is almost over. They’re playing for pride. got hand it to the Penn State boys."

No one should be allowed to speak on the flight home. Sit there & stew. Unbelievably unacceptable. — Jay Nanda (@Hawkeyedude93) February 28, 2026

"How do you go from locking up a tournament spot to this?" someone asked. Another responded, "Awfully disappointing. Wow. Nothing ever changes with athletics at Iowa. They give you hope only to snatch it right away from you."

Iowa returns to CHA on March 5 as they host No. 3 Michigan. After that, they'll have just two days of rest before heading to No. 12 Nebraska for their regular season finale. The Hawkeyes currently sit at 20-9 (10-8).

