Iowa vs. Illinois Predictions: Hannah Stuelke Makes History

For the first time since returning to the Top 10, the Iowa Hawkeyes are set to do battle against an interesting Illinois team.

Iowa has won four straight after dropping three consecutive games for the first time in over a year. Now, they have just two games remaining as they look to secure a double-bye in the B1G tournament.

This will be the Hawkeyes final regular season home game, though it's safe to say they could at least host two more come the NCAA Tournament.

For now though, they must put all of their attention into Illinois. Senior forward Hannah Stuelke has a chance to make history, and that's something she should be able to do with ease against an incredibly inconsistent Illinois squad.

Hannah Stuelke Reaches 1,500 Career Points

Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke (45) celebrates an and-1 would during a game against Minnesota on Feb. 5, 2026, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Currently, Stuelke has 1,493 career points which means she's just a few field goals shy of 1,500. Not only is 1,500 a milestone by itself, but she already has 852 rebounds which means she'd join an elite club.

In program history, there have only been six women to put up such a stat-line. Stuelke could be the seventh and join her former teammate, Caitlin Clark, who was the most recent Hawkeye to record 1,500+ career points along with 850+ rebounds.

Stuelke hasn't led the team in scoring since January 18, but that doesn't mean she isn't an impact player. Illinois is allowing an average of 71.0 points per game in their last 10 so that allows plenty of room for Stuelke to get her points in and etch her name in Hawkeyes history.

Iowa Improves to 14-1 at Home

Iowa head coach Jan Jensen high-fives her players after warmups before a game against the Michigan State Spartans Jan. 18, 2026 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Only once has Iowa slipped up at home this season and it's a game head coach Jan Jensen tried to quickly forget about. Iowa somehow allowed 91 points to Minnesota, a team that had no business coming into Carver and having their way with the Hawkeyes.

Other than that, Iowa's home record has been perfect. They've already won 13 home games, so why not add a 14th in the regular season? Sure, Illinois is riding a three-game winning streak, but this is the first time they've strung a few wins together since they won 11 in a row from November 18 to January 1.

The Fighting Illini are still 4-4 in their last eight but they went to Washington and took down the No. 25 Huskies, 75-66. Iowa can't overlook this Illinois team as they certainly have it in them to pull off the upset, but most will ride with ESPN Analytics who gives Iowa a 79.6% chance to come out victorious.

