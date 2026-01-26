Iowa Increases Another Two Spots In AP Poll

At one point it seemed like the Iowa Hawkeyes weren't ever going to get higher than No. 11, but now they sit comfortably at No. 8.

The B1G is a gauntlet, and it's one Iowa has had no issues with. They're one of two undefeated teams in the conference as the world continues to hype up their Feb. 1 showdown.

UCLA is now No. 2 in the poll as Iowa jumped two spots from their No. 10 ranking. Beating three Top 15 teams in a week will do that to a team.

The Hawkeyes leapfrogged Michigan, a team that now sits at No. 9. Keep in mind, Iowa will have to play them in a few weeks time. The B1G keeps getting bigger and better as Iowa is one of the two teams best representing them.

No. 8 Iowa Hawkeyes

Michigan falling two spots certainly helped Iowa's case going from No. 10 to No. 8. Oklahoma shocked the world increasing six spots as they now claim the Hawkeyes former number.

There wasn't a lot of movement in the Top 7 other than Louisville filling that spot. South Carolina and UCLA swapped places as 21-0 UConn remains undefeated and the rightful No. 1 team in the nation.

Iowa's Chit-Chat Wright (11), Hannah Stuelke (45), Taylor McCabe (2), Ava Heiden (5) and Taylor Stremlow (1) huddle during a game against the Michigan State Spartans Jan. 18, 2026 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the craziest parts about the Top 25 is the fact Iowa just ran through Ohio State but the Buckeyes still managed to increase a spot. They can thank TCU's three ranking fall for that, but it also goes to show just how much the committee thinks of Iowa.

Nebraska fell out of the poll but Washington remains in the Top 25. As it stands, the Hawkeyes have a trio of ranked opponents standing in their way. That said, the likes of Nebraska, Minnesota, and Illinois all received votes.

Iowa's Gauntlet Is Almost Complete

The Big Ten continues to represent in the AP poll 😤 pic.twitter.com/6HzwKSjaT2 — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) January 26, 2026

Iowa will be playing ranked teams on Feb. 1, Feb. 11, and Feb. 22. Thankfully, this time around, they actually have some time to breathe unlike their last three game stretch. Most importantlty, two of those three games are at home.

Of course, their lone road game just happens to be on the other side of the country. UCLA has made quite a name for themselves in women's college basketball and Iowa now has the honor of playing at the homesite of the No. 2 team in the nation. That game will undoubtedly decide who is the best team in the B1G, and it can't come soon enough.

