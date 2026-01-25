Iowa QB Makes Case To Start East-West Shrine Bowl

In no world did the Iowa Hawkeyes expect fifth-year senior quarterback Mark Gronowski to start a Senior Bowl game, but here we are.

Gronowski did wonders for the team this season, though he was far from perfect. He did his job, for the most part, and that's all that matters.

The all-time winningest QB in college football history ended his Hawkeyes career with a bang as he led them to their first ranked win in years over Vanderbilt in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

After accepting an invite to the American Bowl, he decided to pursue another opportunity, the East-West Shrine Bowl. Through the first few days of practice, all eyes have been on the two-time FCS Champion.

All Eyes on Mark Gronowski

Another really good throw from Mark Gronowski in team drills. Decisive with good touch+ accuracy. pic.twitter.com/By8HMqiVS9 — Brandyn Pokrass (@BPok24) January 24, 2026

College football analyst AJ Schulte wrote, "Iowa QB Mark Gronowski has been a strong contender for QB1 here at the Shrine Bowl. Looks very comfortable under center, climbing the pocket, thrown from different angles today, and just had a nice throw up the seam that drew some shouts from scouts."

After being named a "Day 1 winner", Gronowski also found himself in this college football publishing editor's "offensive standouts" list from Day 2 as well.

Bobby Football, as the CFP publishing editor is known, added, "Iowa’s Mark Gronowski has really flashed at the East-West Shrine Bowl. Hasn’t been afraid to push the ball down the field to show off the arm."

The Athletics' Nick Baumgardner wrote, "Iowa QB Mark Gronowski has looked really sharp this week at Shrine Bowl practices. Looks healthy. Has been accurate over the middle."

Mark Gronowski's Time To Shine

Mark Gronowski’s final collegiate game:



• 212 yds

• 2 TD

• 54 rush yds

• rush TD



Since at least 1995, Gronowski is the FIRST Iowa QB in a game w/:



• 200+ pass yds & a pass TD

• 50+ rush yds & a rush TD



He ends his career with a 58-10 record as a starter.



Pure winner. pic.twitter.com/kaowqpjqyS — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) December 31, 2025

While his passing numbers won't blow you away, Gronowski is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks you'll find. The South Dakota State transfer had 26 total touchdowns this season, 16 of which were on the ground.

His 1,741 passing yards and 10 touchdowns to seven interceptions ratio may not impress, but he ended his career with 12,071 passing yards and 2,312 rushing yards. Clearly, there's a lot to like about Gronowski.

One could add the fact that Iowa didn't have a stellar receiving core, so now he's finally able to prove himself with some of the best senior wideouts in the country, Kaden Wetjen included.

Gronowski is making great strides towards extending his playing career. Should he start in the Shrine Bowl, there will be a ton of scouts in attendance that may have no choice but to draft him in the later rounds.

