Iowa's Defense Must Replicate Michigan Performances vs. UCLA

On the surface, the Iowa Hawkeyes putting on a defensive masterclass vs. UCLA is much easier said than done.

Knowing they held Michigan, a team who averages 85 points per game, to just 43 points per game in their two meetings, anything is possible with this Hawkeyes defense.

The Bruins are fresh off a 78 point performance against Washington and a 72 point game against Ohio State.

Neither of those are too high of a point total, especially knowing they've hit triple digits twice this season. Either way, Iowa needs to be prepared for the best of both worlds.

Iowa's Defensive Masterclass vs. Michigan

Michigan averages 85 ppg.



Against Iowa? 43 ppg. https://t.co/p5lA3b4kz0 — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) March 7, 2026

The Wolverines were swarmed out of the gates and had no idea what hit them in the B1G Semi-Finals. Iowa held Michigan to just four first quarter points as they went on to outscore them 24-6 in the fourth quarter. Yes, somehow Iowa held Michigan to just 10 combined points in the first and fourth quarters.

Iowa prevailed, 59-42, as they kept the momentum going after their 64-58 victory over Illinois. Keep in mind, Iowa gave up 27 fourth quarter points against the Fighting Illini due to second year head coach Jan Jensen pulling her starters with quite a bit of time remaining in the fourth so that box score doesn't tell the full story.

Back on February 1, Iowa gave up 88 points against the Bruins in Los Angeles. Now, the game is played on a neutral court, one that saw a ton of Hawkeyes fans make the trip unlike their first meeting just over a month ago.

UCLA's Offense is Legit

Championship Sunday is set.



Hawkeyes and Bruins. pic.twitter.com/QCpFV37K7y — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) March 7, 2026

B1G Coach of the Year Cori Close has seen three different players lead the team in scoring in their last three games. No matter how good senior center Lauren Betts is, it's crazy to think she has an incredible supporting cast around her as well.

Betts leads the team with 16.7 points per game but she's far from alone. Four players are averaging at least 13 points per game which is two more than the Hawkeyes have. To put things into perspective, Iowa only has three players in double digits.

The Ava Heiden vs. Lauren Betts matchup will draw a ton of attention, as it should, but the Hawkeyes can't forget about a trio of senior guards that keep UCLA running: Kiki Rice, Gabriela Jaquez, and Gianna Kneepkens. Thankfully for Iowa senior forward Hannah Stuelke is good to go and they'll have their key senior defender Kylie Feuerbach ready for whoever comes her way.

