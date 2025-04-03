Iowa Hawkeyes Land Promising Guard Via Transfer Portal
The Iowa Hawkeyes are landing another talented guard in the transfer portal, as Isaia Howard has committed to Iowa.
Howard is following Ben McCollum, who was Drake's head coach this past season before becoming Iowa's head coach.
Howard is also following his teammate, Bennett Stirtz, who also transferred from Drake to Iowa. Stirtz is a significant addition to the Hawkeyes, as he was one of the top players in the transfer portal.
McCollum has done a good job recruiting his former players from Drake after leading them to a 31-4 record.
Howard appeared in 30 games for Drake during his freshman campaign, averaging 4.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. He shot 43.5 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from three.
The 6-foot-5 guard was impactful off the bench for Drake, but he has a lot of room to improve on his efficiency.
Howard was a three-star prospect out of high school, winning the 2024 Missouri Class 2 Player of the Year. He averaged 34.4 points, 13.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 5.6 steals during his senior season.
If Howard can improve his efficiency in his sophomore season, he could be a key part of the Hawkeyes rotation.
