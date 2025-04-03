Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes Land Promising Guard Via Transfer Portal

The Iowa Hawkeyes have landed Drake transfer guard Isaia Howard.

Ben Cooper

Mar 20, 2025; Wichita, KS, USA; Drake Bulldogs guard Isaia Howard (23) reacts after a dunk in the first half of a first round men’s NCAA Tournament game against the Missouri Tigers at Intrust Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Wichita, KS, USA; Drake Bulldogs guard Isaia Howard (23) reacts after a dunk in the first half of a first round men’s NCAA Tournament game against the Missouri Tigers at Intrust Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Iowa Hawkeyes are landing another talented guard in the transfer portal, as Isaia Howard has committed to Iowa.

Howard is following Ben McCollum, who was Drake's head coach this past season before becoming Iowa's head coach.

Howard is also following his teammate, Bennett Stirtz, who also transferred from Drake to Iowa. Stirtz is a significant addition to the Hawkeyes, as he was one of the top players in the transfer portal.

McCollum has done a good job recruiting his former players from Drake after leading them to a 31-4 record.

Howard appeared in 30 games for Drake during his freshman campaign, averaging 4.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. He shot 43.5 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from three.

Isaia Howard (23) defends Anthony Robinson II (0)
Mar 20, 2025; Wichita, KS, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Anthony Robinson II (0) shoots against Drake Bulldogs guard Isaia Howard (23) in the second half of a first round men’s NCAA Tournament game at Intrust Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-5 guard was impactful off the bench for Drake, but he has a lot of room to improve on his efficiency.

Howard was a three-star prospect out of high school, winning the 2024 Missouri Class 2 Player of the Year. He averaged 34.4 points, 13.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 5.6 steals during his senior season.

If Howard can improve his efficiency in his sophomore season, he could be a key part of the Hawkeyes rotation.

Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Lose Talented Guard To Transfer Portal

MORE: Pittsburgh Steelers Emerging as Possible Landing Spot for Iowa Standout

MORE: Ben McCollum And Iowa Continue To Poach Drake Bulldogs

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Superstar Reveals Big NFL Draft News

MORE: Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark Sets Another Record, But This One is Different

Published
Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

Home/Basketball