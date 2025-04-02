Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark Sets Another Record, But This One is Different
Iowa Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark has not only been shattering records on the basketball court, but she is breaking them off of it, too.
This past Saturday, Clark had a basketball card sell for $366,000 at Goldin Auctions, setting a record for a women's sports card.
"In the same auction, Caitlin Clark's 2024 Panini Prizm WNBA Signatures Gold Vinyl Prizm card -- numbered 1-of-1, receiving a perfect 10 grade with a 10 autograph grade from grader Professional Sports Authenticator -- sold for $366,000, including buyer's premium," wrote ESPN's Dan Hajducky.
Hajducky added that the previous record was held by Serena Williams, who saw one of her cards sell for $266,400 back in 2022.
Clark is the most popular athlete in women's sports and is also one of the most recognizable names and faces in sports, period, so this should come as no surprise.
The 23-year-old spent four years at Iowa between 2020 and 2024, leading the nation in scoring in all four of her seasons with the Hawkeyes. She is also the NCAA's all-time leading scorer in college basketball, period, including men's and women's.
Clark owns a lifetime average of 28.4 points per game and topped out at 31.6 points per game during the 2023-24 campaign. She won back-to-back Player of the Year awards to conclude her tenure at Iowa City.
The West Des Moines, Ia. native was then selected by the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft and went on to win the Rookie of the Year award in her first season after registering 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds a night.
