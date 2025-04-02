Iowa Hawkeyes Superstar Reveals Big NFL Draft News
Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Kaleb Johnson is widely viewed as one of the best running backs in this year's NFL Draft class and is expected to be a Day 2 pick later this month.
While there are plenty of teams that could use Johnson in their employ, there is one club that seems more interested than anyone else: the Denver Broncos.
The Broncos met with Johnson during the Scouting Combine, and apparently, they are meeting with him again this week, as the Iowa product revealed on his Instagram page that he is currently at the team's facility in Denver.
Johnson racked up 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns this past season, leading the Big Ten in both categories and setting the Hawkeyes' single-season record in the latter category. He also averaged a robust 6.4 yards per carry.
The Broncos had one of the worst backfields in the NFL in 2024, with Javonte Williams leading the way with a mere 513 yards on a meager 3.7 yards per attempt. Williams then proceeded to sign with the Dallas Cowboys in free agency.
Denver surprisingly won 10 games and made the playoffs this past year under the direction of rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who could certainly some more supporting weapons.
Johnson would definitely represent a terrific addition for the Broncos, and you figure he would immediately become their featured back heading into 2025.
The 22-year-old didn't exactly have the best showing at the Combine, running a 4.57-second 40-yard dash, but his results at Iowa were so prolific that squads like Denver may be looking to overlook his lack of top end speed.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark Sets Another Record, But This One is Different
MORE: Ben McCollum Brings Important Pieces Of Puzzle With Him From Drake To Iowa
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes HC Provides New Update About 2025 QB Situation
MORE: Former Iowa Coach Facing Monumental Task With Chicago Bears
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Connected to Unheralded Iowa Hawkeyes Star