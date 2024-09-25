Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark Has Received Two MLB Offers
All Iowa Hawkeyes fans are constantly keeping up with the latest surrounding former team superstar and current WNBA star rookie Caitlin Clark.
Clark is arguably the biggest name to ever play a sport at Iowa and she has become a global sensation. She has completely changed the outlook for women's basketball and has set herself up to be one of the best women to ever play the sport.
With that in mind, she has also impressed with her skills as a baseball commentator.
Recently, Clark was caught on video commentating on an MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers. Her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, is a known Phillies fan.
After her commentating went viral, both Philadelphia and the Brewers reached out and offered her a seat in the booth.
Tom McCarthy, the TV voice of the Phillies, sent a message to Clark welcoming her to the booth anytime she'd like to do it. Her boyfriend also received an invite.
Shortly after, Milwaukee took to social media to invite Clark onto one of their broadcasts as well.
Needless to say, Clark can do no wrong. Anything she does has a positive reaction and she has an open door policy almost anywhere she'd like to go. She has earned these opportunities.
While it's not likely that Clark will be switching careers anytime soon, it would be awesome to see her join an MLB broadcast. She's well deserving of the attention and it would be an awesome thing for fans to see her in a baseball broadcasting booth.
Once again, it's another Clark story that has gone viral. She is a walking viral clip, more so than most other athletes. This situation is just another testament to just how popular she has become through her hard work and elite basketball skills.