Each American League Team’s Biggest Remaining Need
MLB’s hot stove experienced an uptick in temperature during the winter meetings in Orlando, Fla., but with many big-name players still available via free agency and the trade market, there’s plenty more moves to come. Whether they’re contenders or teams looking to take the next step, every team has a list of areas where they need to improve on their holiday shopping lists. Let’s take a look at each team’s biggest need, starting with the American League before covering the National League on Friday.
Blue Jays: Outfielder
Do the Blue Jays, on the heels of pushing the mighty Dodgers to seven games in the club’s first World Series appearance in 32 years, really need anything? Not particularly, especially after signing pitchers Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce and Tyler Rogers. But an outfield that includes 2025 underachiever Anthony Santander at one corner and some combination of Addison Barger, Joey Loperfido and Myles Straw at the other corner could use an upgrade. How about four-time All-Star and SI’s top-ranked free agent Kyle Tucker?
Yankees: Relief pitcher
Re-signing outfielder Cody Bellinger is top on the to-do list, and adding another veteran starting pitcher would be nice. But there’s no bigger need than fortifying a bullpen that collapsed at various points down the stretch of the regular season. New York possesses a solid late-innings base with closer David Bednar and fellow high-leverage arms Camilo Doval, Tim Hill and Fernando Cruz in tow. But with Devin Williams and Luke Weaver heading to the other side of town, New York needs to offset its losses while adding depth.
Red Sox: Infielder
The Red Sox need an impact bat, particularly in the infield, as the offense limped to the end of the season without budding star Roman Anthony. After swinging and missing on first baseman Pete Alonso, reportedly scouring the market on second baseman Ketel Marte and exploring a reunion with third baseman Alex Bregman, it’s clear Boston’s front office has zeroed in on the infield.
Rays: Middle infielder
With two-time All-Star Brandon Lowe drawing trade interest, Tampa Bay could have a vacancy at second base. Some depth behind current starting shortstop Taylor Walls (career .584 OPS) and likely future starter Carson Williams, who showed some growing pains in a 32-game stint in the majors in ‘25, couldn’t hurt either. As is the Rays’ way, this won’t be a splash signing, but rather an under-the-radar acquisition that makes few headlines such as the switch-hitting, slick-fielding, versatile Willi Castro.
Orioles: Starting pitcher
Baltimore’s front office spent big on slugger Pete Alonso, but they would be wise to invest some of their 2026 budget in a dependable starting pitcher. Orioles starters ranked bottom-10 in ERA, strikeout rate and expected ERA, and ranked just 19th in innings pitched. Considering that Baltimore traded ex-first round pick Grayson Rodriguez and lost starters Zach Eflin and Tomoyuki Sogano to free agency, this is a rotation that badly needs upgrades.
Tigers: Infielder
Bringing back All-Star second baseman Gleyber Torres was an excellent start, but the Tigers could use some lineup help given the offense’s struggles down the stretch. Adding to the infield seems like a more realistic option than the already crowded outfield. Detroit could opt to revisit the market for third baseman Alex Bregman or perhaps add Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami.
Guardians: Right-handed hitting outfielder
Among the Guardians’ offensive issues from the 2025 season was its struggles against left-handed pitching, as Cleveland’s lineup posted a .647 OPS against southpaws, 27th in MLB. In a lineup heavy on left-handed hitters, it makes sense to add a right-handed bat who excels at mashing lefties, particularly to an outfield without a righty threat. Former Gold Glove winner Harrison Bader would seem to be an excellent fit for a Guardians outfield that could also stand to improve defensively.
Royals: Outfielder
Much like their AL Central brethren in Cleveland, the Royals need to get better offensively, and particularly in the outfield, where they ranked among the bottom-five teams in OPS at all three outfield spots. A full season from slugging right fielder Jac Caglianone would help, and Kansas City added depth in the form of Kameron Misner in a November trade with Tampa Bay. But adding a free agent, such as Austin Hays, or an All-Star in the trade market, like Jarren Duran, would give this promising lineup a much-needed jolt.
Twins: Relief pitcher
The circle of trust in Minnesota’s bullpen is awfully thin for first-year manager Derek Shelton, as the likes of Kody Funderburk, Cole Sands and Justin Topa are the most reliable of the Twins’ arms who were not dealt at the open-house sale the club held at the July 31 trade deadline. Minnesota needs late-inning arms who can miss bats for the club’s bullpen that ranked 23rd in strikeout rate this past season.
White Sox: Closer
Chicago actually has plenty of bullpen depth, but lacks a proven closer on its roster, as evidenced by White Sox relievers racking up the fewest saves and the 11th-most blown saves in MLB. Yes, the White Sox, the worst team in MLB history in 2024 and a 101-loss club in ‘25, not playing with a lead for much of their games was absolutely a factor. But unearthing a closer to handle the ninth inning could turn some of those losses into wins in 2026—and perhaps fetch a return at the trade deadline.
Mariners: Second baseman
Jorge Polanco, who recorded a career-best 134 OPS+ and delivered some big postseason hits for Seattle, departed for the Mets in free agency. So entrusting the starting job at second base to promising but unproven youngsters Cole Young and Ryan Bliss might not prove to be a palatable strategy for a Mariners front office that saw the club fall just shy of its first-ever World Series appearance. That’s likely why Seattle is reportedly exploring the trade market for a proven veteran.
Astros: Backup catcher
One could just as easily point to starting pitching as a need, with reliable veteran Framber Valdez unlikely to return in free agency. But the Astros also currently don’t have a backup catcher behind starter Yainer Diaz. And while the club has said it would like to bring back veteran Victor Caratini, Houston could also stand to upgrade defensively, particularly with the Automated Ball-Strike challenge system coming to MLB in 2026. Free agents such as Reese McGuire or Elias Diaz, both adept pitch framers with strong arms, would be good fits for the Astros.
Rangers: Closer
Texas’s bullpen ranked fifth in the league in ERA in 2025, but the ninth inning was a problem, as only the division-rival Angels blew more saves this past season. The Rangers found one potential solution to this problem by agreeing to a one-year deal with former All-Star closer Alexis Díaz, the brother of Edwin Díaz. While many of the proven closers have already been signed, the Rangers may need to allocate more resources to import a proven veteran as competition for Díaz.
Angels: Starting pitcher
The Angels in November acquired promising ex-first rounder Grayson Rodriguez from the Orioles and in December agreed to a one-year deal with former All-Star Alek Manoah. Neither pitched in MLB this year. Los Angeles’s rotation depth chart features All-Star Yusei Kikuchi, Jose Soriano, Reid Detmers and Caden Dana, a quartet that made a combined 69 starts in 2025. Adding a proven starter to this group is a must.
Athletics: Starting pitcher
The Athletics are a team on the rise, having improved their win totals each season since 2023 while funneling young talent to the big leagues. While the A’s are optimistic about some of their young pitchers, much of their young talent resides in the lineup (Nick Kurtz, Shea Langeliers, Tyler Soderstrom). Athletics starters ranked among the bottom-five clubs in innings pitched, ERA and strikeout rate in 2025. With plans to increase payroll, the A’s must at least import a proven mid-range starter if it hopes to return to the postseason for the first time since 2020.