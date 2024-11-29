Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark's Teammate Opens Up About Her
Iowa Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark has made a great transition from college basketball to the WNBA. She smashed through many WNBA records and also ended up winning the Rookie of the Year Award and was named the All-WNBA First Team.
Despite all of the outside pressure that she has faced, Clark has maintained her maturity and risen above all of the negative noise. She has simply focused on playing basketball and being a good teammate, which is something that Iowa fans know well.
Speaking of her teammates, one of them has spoken out with a very high opinion of Clark.
Lexie Hull recently appeared on the "She's4Sports" podcast. In that interview, she dropped a quote full of praise for Clark and the way she has handled herself.
“It’s really awesome to get to know her as well, because, you know, she’s a great person, but you all have these expectations put on her and our team has put on her and fans have put on her. So to see her kind of be so mature in that transition, it’s been really awesome.”
As can be seen all over Clark's social media feeds, her and Hull have become very good friends. The two are constantly around each other, even in the offseason.
All Hawkeyes fans could not be more excited about Clark and proud of her for the way she has made the jump to the WNBA.
During her rookie season, Clark ended up playing in 40 games, averaging 19.2 points per game to go along with 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals. She shot 41.7 percent from the floor and knocked down 34.4 percent of her three-point attempts.
Clark is just 22 years old and has a very long future ahead of her in the WNBA. If her rookie season tells us anything, she could go down as one of the best WNBA players of all-time.
That would not surprise any Iowa fan, but there were many who thought Clark would be a bust.
Expect to see Clark come out even stronger in her second WNBA season. She wants to the best and her work ethic shows it. While she will continue dominating on the court, she will also continue being the amazing person off the court that she was with the Hawkeyes.
It's good to see that all of the pressure and hype has not changed who Clark is away from the game.