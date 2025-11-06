Iowa Guard Meets Expectations in Big Season Opener
The Iowa Hawkeyes first game under their new head coach went about as well as even the most well-meaning fan could've asked for. In a 101-69 rout, Iowa took the visiting Robert Morris Colonials to task, looking fully the part of a team ready to compete in an ever-competitive B1G landscape.
No "I" in Team
Emphasis on the "team," as the Hawkeyes boasted solid performances from multiple players across the board. Take transfer stretch forward Alvaro Folgueiras for example, who posted 11 points, five rebounds and three assists in his well-rounded debut in the Iowa frontcourt. Senior guard Tavion Banks also stood out, throwing down a highlight reel dunk that defined his 17-point performance.
But the Hawkeyes' leading scorer, to nobody's surprise, was starting guard and anticipated team leader, Bennett Stirtz.
Stirtz, formerly a Drake Bulldog, committed to the black and gold in following Ben McCollum's own move to Iowa City. The senior stacked multiple Missouri Valley Conference accolades during his tenure with Drake, ultimately spearheading the team to a first round upset win over the Missouri Tigers in last year's NCAA Tournament.
He became a Hawkeye at the backend of an arguable all-time statistical high during his college career, and if his first game is any indication, the trend will only continue upward.
With 19 points in his debut, Stirtz was scoring from everywhere on the floor, and at a remarkable rate. In 36 minutes - an admirable number in its own rate - Stirtz shot a scorching 60%/40% split from the field and distance, respectively, leading the Hawkeyes offense as a floor general when he wasn't doing the scoring himself.
Doing it All
His six assists, one block and four (count em', four) steals outlined the rest of what was a defining performance for an Iowa team quickly forming a new identity under HC McCollum.
Now, with Western Illinois next on the docket this weekend, the Hawkeyes have the chance to test their might against another unfavored non-conference opponent before their difficulty of schedule slowly begins to increase. In the meantime, encouraging performances remain encouraging, regardless of who they come against.
Stirtz's bold season-opening statline is only a taste of what's to come during his year as a Hawkeye, according to both his current play and how he's played in the past. If Stirtz continues to perform at this level, especially in conference play, Iowa is going to be a very difficult team to beat on any given night.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!