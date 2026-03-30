Iowa Must Pursue This Five-Star LSU Transfer

The Iowa Hawkeyes love to recruit in-state players, but one they let slip away was Divine Bourrage.

Bourrage decided LSU would be the best fit for her coming out of Davenport North High School, where she was a five-star recruit.

Keep in mind, Bourrage played with Iowa freshman guard Journey Houston during her High School days. Houston knew she wanted to play for the Hawkeyes, but that wasn't the case for Bourrage.

After spending one year with LSU, Bourrage has decided to enter the transfer portal, according to Talia Goodman. The 5-foot-11 guard appeared in 24 games this season but averaged just 9.9 minutes per game, which she turned into 2.1 points and 1.7 rebounds per game.

Divine Bourrage To Iowa Makes Sense

BREAKING: LSU’s Divine Bourrage plans to enter the transfer portal, her agents @JarvisJones1000 and Pat Foley told @On3.



The 5-11 freshman averaged 2.1 ppg this season and was previously a 5-star recruit.



TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6704 pic.twitter.com/aFJKXshOnb — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) March 30, 2026

Iowa knows it'll have some players entering the portal, but they also know they'll be without the likes of Kylie Feuerbach, Taylor McCabe and Hannah Stuelke a year from now. Replacing seniors is far from easy, but bringing in a player like Bourrage could change everything.

Seeing as she's only played one year, she'll still have a ton of eligibility left when coming to the Hawkeyes. Not only is she an Iowa native, but she also has experience with Houston, who is in line to earn a significant increase in her minutes these next few seasons.

LSU may have had a surplus of guards, but that doesn't mean Bourrage isn't up to their standard. The freshman was rated five-stars for a reason and if there was ever a team that could appreciate that, it's Jan Jensen and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Iowa Could Use Another Guard

Divine Bourrage, left, and Journey Houston pose for a portrait Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 at Davenport North High School. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jensen doesn't have to go out and get three point guards in the transfer portal, but one never hurts, especially since they lost Feuerbach. There are no guarantees Bourrage can play defense nearly as well as she did, but that's an extremely high bar to compare her to.

Feuerbach and McCabe are two stellar guards who aren't going to be easy to replace. Iowa has McKenna Woliczko coming in from the Class of 2026, but the 6-foot-2 power forward is far more of a Stuelke replacement than the likes of Feuerbach or McCabe.

Iowa should still have players like Taylor Stremlow and Chit-Chat Wright on its roster, but Bourrage would help tie everything together. It's unknown if she'd immediately jump into the starting lineup, but there's no doubt she'd likely average double the number of minutes than what she had in Baton Rouge.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!