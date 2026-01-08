Iowa Nearing First Sellout in Years vs. Illinois

The Iowa Hawkeyes, following what may be their worst loss of the season at the hands of the middling Minnesota Golden Gophers, are beginning to challenge expectations around their season in the wrong way. While still 12-3 overall, the team's 2-2 conference haul suggests more trying times as their B1G schedule kicks fully into gear.

Now, the Hawkeyes travel back home to Iowa City to begin a smaller stretch of two straight ranked games. Before hitting the road once more to take on the No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers, the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini will come to play under the black and yellow lights.

And, according to ticket trends, they'll have to deal with a top-notch crowd in the process.

Close to Repeating History

Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena hasn't sold out a men's hoops matchup since the 2023-24 season. Against Illinois this weekend, with less than a third of tickets still available for purchase, the Hawkeyes are the closest they've been to the achievement in years.

With days still left to go until tipoff, too, it wouldn't be a shock to see fans pack the place out completely.

Carver-Hawkeye Arena hasn't sold-out a MBB game since 2023-24. This is the closest I've seen to it selling out since then.



Iowa-Illinois is gonna be LIT on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Y2FEw6pWUa — Brad Schultz (@BradMSchultz) January 8, 2026

Given the impact of the fans in the team's last home win over the UCLA Bruins - which included an almost unbelievable roar on Bennett Stirtz's final three-pointer - the Fighting Illini should have their hands full and then some come this weekend.

Hype at an All-Time High

The matchup's heightened sales are even more surprising given it sliding into the morning time block following their aforementioned brutal, unranked loss on the road. All aspects point towards a potential decline, and yet, Iowa fans are set to turn out in potentially record numbers.

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) controls the ball against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

To boot, the game is set up to be a "gold out," asking supporters to show up in their golden gear to paint the arena in the same shining color against Illinois. The hype is at an all-time high and, even as the Hawkeyes stall in their current momentum, support behind the team continues to climb.

As the 2025-26 team continues to carve out their own unique place in Hawkeye history, head coach Ben McCollum has clearly begun an overarching reclamation of the program as it once was. Even given a potential loss this weekend - though the jury is still out - Iowa basketball is on a track towards long-term success like it hasn't been in seasons on end.

