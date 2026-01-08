Iowa Eyes Robert Morris Safety As Koen Entringer Replacement

Once news broke that Koen Entringer was entering the transfer portal, the Iowa Hawkeyes knew they needed to act fast to find a replacement.

Just days later, they're set to bring in Robert Morris safety Xavier Styles. It's impossible to compare the two players, but bringing in a guy like Styles would be step one of moving on from their former team captain.

One of the biggest things when it comes to Styles is the fact he still has three years of eligibility remaining. Knowing Entringer only had one more year before he was on his way out, the addition of Styles could set Iowa up for success for years to come.

At the end of the day, no one is expecting Styles to instantly adjust to B1G play. This could be a scenario where he's in the background for a year before really blossoming into a standout safety, but either way he put up great numbers last season.

Xavier Styles Impressive Season With RMU

Robert Morris transfer S Xavier Styles is visiting Iowa today and plans to visit Pitt on Saturday, per his reps @WeGetYouOffers.



The 6-2 190 sophomore had 36 tackles, 6 PBUs, 2 forced fumbles and 1 INT this season. pic.twitter.com/7OrmYLo62y — Max Olson (@max_olson) January 8, 2026

Styles, who entered the transfer portal on December 27, wasted no time setting up a few visits. He's set to visit with the Hawkeyes on January 8-9 before looking at Pittsburgh on the 10th.

The sophomore ended his first real season with 36 tackles, six pass break ups, two forced fumbles, and an interception. According to ESPN, he returned his interception for a loss of 18 yards, but that's not something the team should be super concerned about.

Either way, there's a big difference in style of play from being 11th among qualified FCS safeties (89.1 PFF coverage grade) to playing in the B1G. It's not that Styles isn't ready for the jump, it would just be interesting to see what position defensive coordinator Phil Parker puts him in should Styles decide to join the team.

Iowa Must Regroup After Losing Entringer

Robert Morris safety Xavier Styles is entering the transfer portal, his reps @WeGetYouOffers tells @chris_hummer.



The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder had 36 total tackles, 2 FFs, INT and six PBUs this season. Finished with an 89.1 PFF coverage grade — 11th among qualified FCS safeties.… pic.twitter.com/oG1jAoSvCL — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) December 27, 2025

Everyone was left stunned at the news that Entringer was on his way out, but it's clear Iowa is doing everything in their power to make things right. Styles is coming off a 3-9 season with the Colonials which doesn't really include any notable wins or losses.

Robert Morris kicked off their season at West Virginia where Styles had a pair of tackles and a forced fumble, according to ESPN. Knowing the Mountaineers were by far their biggest test of the season, it's quite impressive to see one of Styles two forced fumbles come against a Big 12 opponent. His future is obviously bright, now it's just a matter of Iowa landing his commitment.

