Iowa Enters Power Rankings Despite Minnesota Loss

Despite dropping a tough road game, the Iowa Hawkeyes found a way to enter ESPN's Power Rankings.

Each and every week, Jeff Borzello puts together his power rankings for the Top 25 teams in men's college basketball. The 12-3 (2-2) Hawkeyes are coming off a brutal 70-67 loss to Minnesota, one that didn't impact them joining the Top 25.

It's a bit odd that Iowa, the AP's No. 19 team, wasn't in these power rankings to begin with. That said, many were skeptical as Iowa had dropped a pair of road games and didn't really have any impressive wins at home.

Losing by three to the Golden Gophers wasn't enough for Borzello to completely rule this team out as a contender. Led by first year head coach Ben McCollum, Borzello spoke about what Iowa has done to earn their No. 25 ranking.

Borzello On Iowa Being No. 25

Jan 6, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Brendan Hausen (15) celebrates against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

"Iowa looked elite against UCLA this past Saturday, leading by as many as 24 points in the first half before winning by 13," he said. "Three days later, the Hawkeyes went to Minnesota and suffered a three-point defeat after missing three open 3s on the final possession. They could have used the momentum entering a difficult three-game stretch: vs. Illinois, at Purdue, at Indiana."

Borzello continued, "The key could be Alvaro Folgueiras. The former Robert Morris transfer has played himself onto NBA draft boards and scored at least 13 points in four straight games entering Tuesday before going scoreless in 11 minutes against the Gophers."

For once, someone is able to look at this team and mention someone other than Bennett Stirtz. Take nothing away from what the senior guard has brought to this team, but it's going to take a lot more than Stirtz if Iowa wants to survive this B1G gauntlet and still see a number attached to their name.

Iowa Leapfrogged Kentucky, USC, and Florida

Jan 6, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kael Combs (11) works around Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Isaac Asuma (1) during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

It's only a matter of time before everyone sees how this Iowa team really is. McCollum knows his team has their work cut out for them these next few days which includes hosting No. 16 Illinois then playing at No. 5 Purdue.

As long as Iowa beats Illinois, they can put a bit of the noise to rest. Should they lose both games, there's an entirely different discussion to be had. Knowing how they fared against the Spartans and Cyclones, there's no reason to believe this Iowa team is going on the road and taking down the Boilermakers.

