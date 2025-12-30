Iowa Overcomes Poor Three-Point Shooting in Win

The Iowa Hawkeyes just gifted fans a late Christmas gift in the form of their 90-62 win over the UMass Lowell River Hawks.

As 2025 comes to a calendar close, the Hawkeyes will finish out the year undefeated at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Ben McCollum's first year as head coach. Now 11-2 (1-1), the No. 25-ranked team in the nation will head into conference play with both three straight wins in their pockets and a collective chip on their shoulders.

Following the game, McCollum, who has essentially renewed the men's basketball program in Iowa City in just half a season, recapped his team's win ahead of a short break before the new year.

"I thought we were pretty good to start," Coach McCollum said of the win, "And then probably weren't our best after that. Which is kind of the Christmas thing."

Dec 29, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) controls the ball against the UMass Lowell River Hawks during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Iowa's "Best Yes"

"It's like the show... 'Your Best Yes,' or something like that?" he said through a grin. "It wasn't our best yes for a little while there." As much as McCollum joked about the game, Iowa shooting 28.6% (4/14) from long range is truly far from their "best yes". When B1G competition arrives in-full, that kind of performance will be much more unlikely to get the black and gold by.

Even so, it's non-conference games like these that are used to refine a team's skills; shooting poorly in a matchup like this one is part of the process - a good process, at least - to improve in the long run.

Ending 2025 with a W 😁 pic.twitter.com/aV9gOG5DfI — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) December 29, 2025

Of the team's non-conference schedule, which has now been officially wrapped up, Stirtz said, "Overall, I thought it was good. There were some good games we played... just excited to get to B1G play."

A Telling Matchup

Stirtz and his squad won't have to wait long, as the Hawkeyes' increase in scheduling strength will greet them at home this weekend in the form of the 10-3 (2-0) UCLA Bruins. While the ranked, at-home Hawkeyes will likely have the advantage, HC Mick Cronin's beat-em-up style Bruins team is both the perfect introduction to B1G play and, perhaps, the most telling possible matchup.

Iowa will either rise to the occasion or, as they have against previous conference and ranked competition, fall unfortunately short as a result of their weaknesses. Fans will only have to hold their breath for a few more short days before the answer is revealed, regardless.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!