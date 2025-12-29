Iowa LB Accepts East-West Shrine Bowl Invitation

Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Karson Sharar has accepted his invitation to the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl, per an official announcement from the Bowl's official social media.

"Invitation Accepted," @ShrineBowl wrote on Twitter (now X). "@HawkeyeFootball LB Karson Sharar ( @karson_sharar) has officially accepted his invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl! 👊"

Sharar joins defensive end Max Llewellyn and wide receiver/kick returner Kaden Wetjen to represent the Hawkeyes in the offseason showdown. Sharar, who is 6-foot-2, 235 lbs, hails from Iowa originally, and is finishing up his senior season with the Hawkeyes.

Sharar Reflecting on Senior Year

Sep 19, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights tight end Kenny Fletcher Jr. (12) fights for yards asIowa Hawkeyes linebacker Karson Sharar (43) pursues during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Sharar recently earned all-Big 10 honors for a career-best performance against Michigan State in the Hawkeyes home finale, logging 10 total tackles with three for loss. Speaking on his own success, Sharar remembered his nerves from the beginning of the season, and celebrated his approach to personal growth.

“To begin the year, I was really nervous,” Sharar said, h/t The Daily Iowan. “Just scared of making mistakes, and continuing to grow throughout the season in each game, just learning from my mistakes, and being able to execute and change what I need to do for each game.”

Following the same victory, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz praised the senior's play as his first season as a starter went on.

“He’s always been a talented guy, and developing the right focus,” Ferentz said. “He’s playing with some confidence now. Boy, it’s fun to watch him play.”

Hawkeyes' Bowl Opportunities

Iowa Hawkeyes kicker Drew Stevens (18) reacts after making the game-winning field goal against the Michigan State Spartans Nov. 22, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Hawkeyes also have kicker Drew Stevens and offensive lineman Beau Stephens playing in the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl, and defensive back Xavier Nwankpa will participate in the 2026 Hula Bowl.

The East-West Shrine Bowl game is slated to take place on January 27, 2026 and will benefit Shriners Children’s healthcare system, a non-profit specializing in pediatric medicine.

Ahead of their exciting offseason games, the Hawkeyes are preparing for their showdown with Vanderbilt in the New Year's Eve ReliaQuest Bowl, with no opt-outs from the Hawkeyes so far. They recently received the good news that injured cornerback TJ Hall is returning to practice ahead of the matchup.

Vanderbilt is having a standout 10-2 season, and Iowa has the opportunity to place themselves among the best of the best in college football in this coming game. Iowa is 8-4 this season, but 0-4 against ranked opponents, and they'll hope to snap that losing streak and kick 2026 off right. The game is scheduled for 12 pm EST on Dec. 31.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!