Iowa Given Favorable Outlook in Latest Bracketology

After their latest win over the Bucknell Bison - to a brutal final score of 94-39, no less - the Iowa Hawkeyes entered the AP Poll for the first time since November 2022, ranked No. 25. To say that head coach Ben McCollum has reset the culture of men's basketball in Carver-Hawkeye Arena would be an understatement; the new hire has downright demolished what didn't work and, thus far, replaced them with things that tick.

At 10-2 just ahead of consistent conference play in the B1G, the Hawkeyes have formed an identity as a kind of "dark horse" in league competition that nobody really wants to come against. Between McCollum's near-flawless D1 record and his current team's stout, slow-you-down style of basketball, they're suited to play spoiler in a conference with multiple title favorites situated at the top.

Among the Usual Suspects

And, although it's early in the year and anything could happen from here, tournament experts are already folding Iowa into their March-bound predictions. The latest example sees the Hawkeyes as highly favored amidst a bevy of usual late-season suspects.

While it is definitely unusual for the program as of late, a Ben McCollum Iowa team appears to mandate such consideration.

Villanova is probably dancing after their great road win at Seton Hall.



Oregon is off the page after another loss, while Missouri is downgraded after Illinois destroyed them in St Louis. pic.twitter.com/vIRe1dGvvO — Graham Doeren Bracketology (@GrahamDoeren) December 24, 2025

According to Graham Doeren Bracketology on X (Twitter), amongst many surprises in the usual top-conference echelon of college hoops,McCollumand his Hawkeyes place sneakily high as a team "quite likely" to make the NCAA Tournament come March.

This may seem like an obvious revelation to some, given the team's strong play up to this point, but after the way last season went down? Fans shouldn't forget where this program came from and, further, just how quickly their new lead-man has managed to turn things around.

McCollum is already the man in Iowa City, and his success goes beyond the bunch's current positive record.

Impact Beyond the Present

Not only has McCollum made an immediate impact with his 2025-26 roster, but the HC is active on the recruiting scene for the future and, perhaps more importantly, a younger mind than most that boasts the ability to adapt to an ever-changing game.

In addition to landing four-star forward Ethan Harris for next year's class, McCollum has brought potential Hawkeyes to games on multiple occasions already. This practice isn't uncommon, but for Iowa specifically, the product being shown leaving a positive mark certainly is.

It's just the beginning of the Ben McCollum era with the Hawkeyes, and if his start suggests anything about what's to come, this current team is as capable of a tournament splash as any other on that aforementioned list.

