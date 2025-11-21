Iowa Prepares For Undefeated Matchup vs. Miami
The Iowa Hawkeyes made the most of their Top 20 matchup in the WBCA Showcase as they took down No. 7 Baylor, 57-52. That was not only their biggest win of the season, but it was a career defining win for head coach Jan Jensen. To win a game like that on a neutral court, though it felt like a home game, will pay dividends come tournament time.
Now, Iowa must set their sights on November 22. Their second, and final game in Orlando comes against a Miami team that improved to 4-0 with their 66-58 win over Davidson. Davidson hung in there, but they were just a bit smaller and less physical than the Hurricanes.
Battle Of Unbeaten Teams
Heading into their game against the Bears, Iowa knew that only one team could leave Orlando still undefeated. Of the main four teams playing in the WBCA Showcase: Iowa, Baylor, Miami, and Davidson, it will be either the Hawkeyes or Hurricanes who return home without a blemish on their record.
Miami has played one fewer game than Iowa this season as they took down Hosfstra, Bethune-Cookman, Florida Atlantic and Davidson. Their matchup against Iowa will be their second at a neutral site before they participate in the Cayman Islands Classic over Thanksgiving week.
With No. 18 Oklahoma State on the horizon, this is the perfect "tune-up" game for the Hurricanes. Iowa is by far the toughest opponent they've faced this season, and after Iowa just beat Baylor, Miami leaving Orlando undefeated is far from a guarantee.
Iowa Looks To Keep Their Momentum Going
At this point, it seems far-fetched to imagine Miami taking down Iowa. In fact, ESPN Analytics gives Iowa a 94.2% chance to win, an astonishing number knowing both of these teams are undefeated. Clearly, they like Iowa's resume much more as other than Davidson, Miami hasn't played a quality opponent.
Head coach Jan Jensen already confirmed that Iowa will be without Chit-Chat Wright against Miami. That's a huge loss for the Hawkeyes, though they were able to navigate without her due to players like Taylor McCabe, Taylor Stremlow, and others stepping up. Wright played just 19 minutes against Baylor and only had five points.
One of the key elements to Miami's game is anyone can get hot at any given moment. They've had a different leading scorer in their last three games, though only two players (Ra Shaya Kyle and Gal Raviv) are averaging double digits through their first four games.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!