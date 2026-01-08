Best Prop Bets for Miami vs. Ole Miss in College Football Playoff Semifinals
The first of two College Football Playoff semifinals will take place on Thursday night when the Miami Hurricanes take on the Ole Miss Rebels.
Few people would have predicted we'd see these two teams meet in the semifinals when the playoff began just a few short weeks ago, but after a few big upsets, here we are. You can find the latest odds for this game, as well as my best bet, in my full betting preview here. In this article, we're talking player props. Let's take a look at three of my favorites for this ACC vs. SEC showdown.
Miami vs. Ole Miss Best Prop Bets
- Mark Fletcher Jr. OVER 88.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
- Trinidad Chambliss OVER 264.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- Harrison Wallace III Anytime Touchdown (+210)
Mark Fletcher Jr. OVER 88.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
The weakness of this Ole Miss defense is its ability to stop the run. The Rebels have allowed 4.5 yards per carry this season, which ranks 77th in the country. Even worse, they rank 132nd in opponent EPA per rush. That could set up the Hurricanes' running back, Mark Fletcher Jr., to have a big game on the ground. He's averaging 5.3 yards per carry this season, and he ran for 172 yards against Texas A&M and 90 yards against Ohio State. Let's bet on him having another big game.
Trinidad Chambliss OVER 264.5 Passing Yards (-114)
Trinidad Chambliss had one of the best ever performances in a College Football Playoff game the last time we saw him, putting up 362 yards through the air as well as two touchdowns. If Ole Miss leans on him again, he could put up some more big numbers against a Miami secondary that's outside the top 15 in virtually every pass defense metric. He has reached 282+ passing yards in five straight starts.
Harrison Wallace III Anytime Touchdown (+210)
If Chambliss is going to have a big game, that, in turn, means Harrison Wallace III will likely also produce at a high level. He leads Ole Miss in receptions (57), receiving yards (894), and is second in receiving touchdowns with four. He caught one of Chambliss' two touchdown passes against Georgia last week, so let's bet on him finding the end zone again at north of 2-1 odds.
