Iowa Hawkeyes Star Forward Opens Up Amid Team's Struggles
The Iowa Hawkeyes lost once again on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Golden Gophers by a final score of 72-67. It was yet another frustrating loss amid the team's major struggles of late.
With the loss, Iowa has now last three straight games and have dropped to an overall record of 12-7.
Payton Sandfort was able to play in the game and he played a good game. However, the Hawkeyes simply have not been able to figure things out and are falling into dangerous territory where their March Madness dreams could end up disappearing if they're not careful.
Following the loss to Minnesota, Sandfort spoke out about his mindset and the team's outlook as well.
“We’ve fought through too much and sacrificed too much to give up now," Sandfort said. "We’ve got a month and a half left and we’re going to find a way to make this thing right.”
Hopefully, the rest of the team has the same view of things during the cold streak they have had.
All it takes is one big game to snap out of a funk. Iowa has to figure out how to have that game and get some positive momentum going.
As for Sandfort himself, he has had a big year. His season has him on track to be selected in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Sandfort has played in and started 19 games, averaging 16.5 points per game to go along with 5.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He has shot 40.9 percent from the floor and 34.3 percent from three-point range.
Over the last four years, Sandfort has become a big fan favorite and one of the big leaders for the Hawkeyes. His college career will end after the season and he'd like to go out giving himself a chance to make a run in the NCAA Tournament.
It will be interesting to see if Iowa can heed his message and get things right. They need to do so immediately if they want a shot at getting into the tournament.