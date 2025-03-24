Iowa Hawkeyes Transfer Guard Drawing Interest from 5 Intriguing Teams
Josh Dix is the number one ranked portal prospect and has drawn interest from Auburn, Alabama, Providence, Michigan State, and Louisville.
These are five intriguing teams who could benefit from adding a great shooter and scorer like Dix.
Dix is entering his senior season after averaging 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. The 20-year-old guard shot 50.7% from the field and 42.2% from three.
Dix will be a significant loss for the Iowa Hawkeyes, as he started every game and was their third-leading scorer. The guard will be highly touted by other schools heading into his senior year.
Dix's efficiency, especially from behind the arc, will be valuable for any offense. He has shot over 40% from deep in all three of his college campaigns.
The Hawkeyes are already making monumental changes to their program following their loss to Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament. Iowa hired Drake head coach Ben McCollum as their next head coach, replacing Fran McCaffrey.
The six-foot-six guard cited the firing of McCaffrey as a reason for entering the transfer portal. McCaffrey has been Iowa's men's basketball head coach since 2010.
McCollum has big shoes to fill, replacing McCaffrey. McCollum will need to start recruiting early to replace the production that Dix brought on the court.
