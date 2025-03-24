Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes Transfer Guard Drawing Interest from 5 Intriguing Teams

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Josh Dix has entered the transfer portal.

Ben Cooper

Mar 12, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Josh Dix (4) shoots the ball while Ohio State Buckeyes guard John Mobley Jr. (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Josh Dix is the number one ranked portal prospect and has drawn interest from Auburn, Alabama, Providence, Michigan State, and Louisville.

These are five intriguing teams who could benefit from adding a great shooter and scorer like Dix.

Dix is entering his senior season after averaging 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. The 20-year-old guard shot 50.7% from the field and 42.2% from three.

Dix will be a significant loss for the Iowa Hawkeyes, as he started every game and was their third-leading scorer. The guard will be highly touted by other schools heading into his senior year.

Dix's efficiency, especially from behind the arc, will be valuable for any offense. He has shot over 40% from deep in all three of his college campaigns.

The Hawkeyes are already making monumental changes to their program following their loss to Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament. Iowa hired Drake head coach Ben McCollum as their next head coach, replacing Fran McCaffrey.

Josh Dix (4) is defended by Oregon guard Ra'Heim Moss
Iowa guard Josh Dix (4) is defended by Oregon guard Ra'Heim Moss (0) Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images


The six-foot-six guard cited the firing of McCaffrey as a reason for entering the transfer portal. McCaffrey has been Iowa's men's basketball head coach since 2010.

McCollum has big shoes to fill, replacing McCaffrey. McCollum will need to start recruiting early to replace the production that Dix brought on the court.

Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

