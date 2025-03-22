ESPN Drops Huge Take on Iowa Hawkeyes' Top Recruit
The Iowa Hawkeyes have long been known for boasting tough, stingy defenses, and they are adding another player into their mix for 2025 who could ultimately prove to be one of the top defenders in the Big Ten at some point: Iose Epenesa.
Epenesa, a five-star recruit whose brother, A.J., also starred for Iowa, will be making his Hawkeyes debut next season, and ESPN's Tom Luginbill and Craig Haubert are expecting big things from him.
In a piece where both analysts outlined how some of the top incoming freshmen will fit with their respective teams next year, they revealed a rather bold take on Epenesa.
"Iowa fans hope Epenesa fits as well as his brother, Bills defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa, did while in Iowa City. Iose has a chance to be even better, and he's arguably even more college-ready at this stage," Luginbill and Haubert wrote. "He blends quickness, power and active hands, while displaying good instincts and a high motor. With Deontae Craig moving on and Ethan Hurkett nearing the end, Epenesa has an opportunity to make a quick impact and the tools to make his own mark on Iowa's program."
At 6-foot-5 and around 260 pounds, Epenesa is undoubtedly a physical specimen, and his all-around athleticism could make him a lethal threat right off the bat.
Epenesa was ranked the No. 5 defensive lineman in the country by 247 Sports and was its 27th-ranked player overall for the class of 2025.
Iowa has lost numerous key defensive players to the NFL Draft this offseason, so bringing Epenesa into the fold will be huge.
We'll see how much of an adjustment period there is for the freshman, if there is any at all.
