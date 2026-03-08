Iowa vs. UCLA Tactical Breakdown: 3 Ways Hawkeyes Can Beat Bruins

The No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes took advantage of their double-bye, as they won each of their first two games in the B1G tournament.

Currently ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25, Iowa solidified their spot ahead of No. 8 Michigan, the No. 3 seed in the B1G tournament who they just defeated, 59-42.

Iowa improved to 2-0 against a Top 10 Wolverines squad this season, but now they have to do what every team dreads and that's face UCLA.

The Bruins were the clearcut No. 1 seed in the B1G tournament while they've seemingly sat at No. 2 in the nation behind UConn all season long. Keep in mind, Iowa has lost to both the Bruins and Huskies already this season.

1. Defend the Paint

Back on February 1, Iowa allowed 56 points in the paint against UCLA. They had to play that game on the road, but the Hawkeyes only scored 65 points as entire team. UCLA dropped 88 on them and there's no excuse for being outscored by exactly 30 points in the paint.

UCLA was extremely efficient from the field which was another key to their victory. They shot 58% compared to Iowa's 43%, and that's not even focusing on their 50% from three compared to Iowa's 24%. Not only did the Bruins have their way in the paint, but they were seemingly lights out from three point range as well.

2. Win the Turnover Battle

Iowa has only lost five games this year, but time and time again they've fallen when it comes to the turnover battle. This was never more prominent than in New York for the Champions Classic when UConn embarrassed them, 90-64.

The Huskies forced 26 turnovers in that one, a number that proved Iowa is nowhere near the top of the league. That said, a lot has changed since December 20. Their UCLA matchup didn't go much better as they turned it over 19 times, but they forced 15 against the Bruins and that's something that has to happen again in Indianapolis.

3. Kylie Feuerbach Takes Over

DEFENSE 😤😤😤



Coming into tonight's matchup, the Wolverines averaged 85 points per game.



In two games against Michigan this season, the Hawkeyes have held the Wolverines to a combined 86 points (44 & 42). pic.twitter.com/kqIXfeZ2JW — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) March 8, 2026

Feuerbach isn't going to drop 20 points in the B1G Championship game, but she could single-handedly change this entire game. Feuerbach has been a lockdown defender all season long, and that has to remain the standard against UCLA.

The Bruins have four players who are averaging 13+ points per game. It's not like second year head coach Jan Jensen is going to have her 6' guard go up against 6'7'' Lauren Betts, but Feuerbach is going to play a crucial role against a trio of UCLA senior guards: Kiki Rice, Gabriela Jaquez, and Gianna Kneepkens.

