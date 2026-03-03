Two Iowa Players Named to B1G All-Teams

Despite not making first, second or third team, these Iowa Hawkeyes players found a way to stand out.

Senior Kylie Feuerbach and freshman Addie Deal are two entirely different players. Both stand 6' but one had to earn her way into the starting lineup while another started a trio of games as a freshman.

Granted, Feuerbach did start 24 games with Iowa State in 2020-21. Once she transferred to Iowa, she started just two of the first 71 games she played in.

At the end of the day, both delivered in their respective roles this season and made sure once these conference awards came around, they'd see their names in the mix.

All-Defense Team: Kylie Feuerbach

An Elite Defender 😤



Kylie Feuerbach has been named to the B1G All-Defensive Team! pic.twitter.com/K3eV3zrUzy — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) March 3, 2026

One could make a strong case that Feuerbach was snubbed last year, but that seems to be a theme with this Iowa squad. The conference got a good majority of these awards right, but second year head coach Jan Jensen not being named B1G Coach of the Year and sophomore center Ava Heiden not being a unanimous first-team player doesn't sit right with this fanbase.

Thankfully, the conference figured out exactly how good Feuerbach has been all season long. Not just this season, but Feuerbach has been a lockdown defender her entire career. Her role isn't to score the most amount of points, it's to make sure whoever she's defending scorers the fewest.

Feuerbach started all but one game this year, fresh off a season where she started all 34. This is a key piece of Jensen's starting lineup she'll be without next year, but thankfully they have a player like Deal waiting her turn.

All-Freshman Team: Addie Deal

B1G Deal 🤗@deal_addie has been named to the B1G All-Freshman Team! pic.twitter.com/K9PYnIEfpr — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) March 3, 2026

One of the craziest stats this year is Iowa is undefeated with Taylor Stremlow in the starting lineup. When Taylor McCabe suffered a season ending injury, Deal stepped up. She started a trio of games that the Hawkeyes ended up losing, though it's hard to point the blame on the California native.

Deal had just dropped a career high 20 points on No. 12 Ohio State and Jensen thought she was more than ready for the opportunity. Sadly, she wasn't, but that doesn't mean Deal doesn't deserve to make All-Freshman team.

Deal has scored just 27 points in a nine-game span since putting up 20 on the Buckeyes. She still needs some work in order to be a seamless replacement to Feuerbach, but at the end of the day she's only a freshman and the coaches certainly got this one right by including her.

