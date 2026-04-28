Four Former Iowa Hawkeyes Football Starters Sign as NFL Undrafted Free Agents

Four more once-Iowa Hawkeyes made their way to the pros following the conclusion of the annual NFL Draft. The total number of former Iowa players to head to the NFL this year is up to 11 after the Hawkeyes saw a program record seven players selected in the draft.



Here are the four undrafted free agents, and where they signed.

Mark Gronowski, Miami Dolphins

Sep 13, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) looks on before the game against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

After becoming the winningest quarterback in college football history and leading Iowa to a 9-4 record with a ReliaQuest Bowl win, Mark Gronowski went undrafted and signed with the Miami Dolphins just hours after the draft's conclusion.

Gronowski passed for 1,741 yards, 10 touchdowns, seven interceptions and completed 63.4% of his throws with the Hawkeyes. He also rushed for 545 yards and 16 touchdowns at 4.2 yards per carry.



Even though he tallied over 10,000 passing yards and 120 total touchdowns at South Dakota State before arriving at Iowa, it still wasn't enough to warrant a draft selection.

Gronowski will have to battle with three other former star college quarterbacks in Malik Willis, Quinn Ewers and Cam Miller to make a roster spot. It will be challenging, and it's likely that Gronowski will end up on the practice squad to begin the year.

Aaron Graves, Baltimore Ravens

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Aaron Graves (95) motions for the crowd to get loud against the Indiana Hoosiers Sept. 27, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It wasn't much of a surprise to see defensive lineman Aaron Graves go undrafted, based on pre-draft projections. The fifth-year senior recorded 37 tackles, 6.5 for a loss and five sacks in his final season with Iowa.



Graves will have a chance at a roster spot with the Baltimore Ravens, who he signed with shortley after the NFL Draft. The Ravens have a pretty deep defensive front that got deeper during the draft. It's unlikely that Graves makes the roster.

Hayden Large, Chicago Bears

Iowa Fullback Hayden Large (#88) stands for a photo during Hawkeyes Football media day in Iowa City, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. | Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tight end Hayden Large will contend for the TE3 spot in the Chicago Bears' offense this offseason after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent.



Large posted only 14 catches for 89 yards in 12 starts at Iowa, but made an impact as a blocker with his 6-foot-5, 250-pound frame.



Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet lock up the top two spots on the Bears' depth chart, but Large could sneak into the third spot if he proves to be an effective blocker over this offseason.

Xavier Nwankpa, Kansas City Chiefs

Aug 9, 2025; Iowa defensive back Xavier Nwankpa (1) smiles during the Hawkeyes Kids Day NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress for the Des Moines Register | Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Iowa safety Xavier Nwankpa is heading to Kansas City after signing as an undrafted free agent. The former five-star high school recruit had three career interceptions, seven pass breakups, one touchdown and 171 tackles in four seasons at Iowa.



Nwankpa probably has the best chance to make a roster spot of Iowa's undrafted free agents. According to ESPN, the Chiefs only have three safeties currently on their depth chart, and Nwankpa is the only rookie safety addition so far.