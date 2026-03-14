Exclusive: Hannah Stuelke, Iowa, Uses Week Off to Their Advantage

Senior forward Hannah Stuelke was questionable going into the B1G Tournament, which could've changed everything for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Even though sophomore Ava Heiden has led the team in scoring for eight straight games, there's no denying she's better when Stuelke is on the court with her.

One could argue neither of those two was a factor in the B1G Championship game, one that saw Iowa get crushed by UCLA, 96-45.

At the end of the day, Iowa had played three games in three days and was going up against arguably the best team in the nation. Now, they've had a week to sit on that loss with Selection Sunday just hours away.

Iowa Had Chance to Process UCLA Loss

Second-year head coach Jan Jensen knew that the loss to the Bruins was going to sting, but it's ten times worse in a scenario like this when the team doesn't even know who their next opponent is going to be.

Judging by the latest Bracketology projections, Iowa could face CA Baptist in the first round. Until Selection Sunday, though, the Hawkeyes will have no idea.

Stuelke's health was the team's No. 1 priority, but she seemed to be just fine throughout those three games. If there was ever a time to come back, it was during that stretch, which was by far Iowa's most difficult of the season.

"I think this is a great week, just for us as a team to get better and also have some rest. Three games in three days is really hard on your body. I think once we get back into the flow of things, we'll be confident and ready to go for the tournament, which is something that I think we need for sure," she told Iowa Hawkeyes On SI.

March Madness is Here!

Iowa head coach Jan Jensen reacts during the fourth quarter of a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers Jan. 1, 2026 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa only has to wait a few more days until they can step back on the court, one that will likely be at Carver Hawkeye Arena. Their incredible season allowed them to potentially host two more games, but this time, both are in the NCAA Tournament.

Not having to travel so early into the tournament is a huge benefit, especially since this team has been in Iowa City since losing their conference championship game. Other than a notable injury like Taylor McCabe, Iowa is as healthy as they've been all year and they're going to look to put everything together at the right time and make a deep run.

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