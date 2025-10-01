Iowa Lands Coveted Five-Star Recruit
The day has finally come. Iowa Hawkeyes fans can rejoice as 6'2'' forward McKenna Woliczko has officially committed to Iowa. After narrowing down her choices to Iowa, South Carolina, Ohio State, and USC, the Hawkeyes turned out to be Woliczko's favorite choice.
Head coach Jan Jensen did everything in her power to bring the five-star recruit to Iowa. After a slow start, her 2026 recruiting class is finally starting to take shape. Woliczko's commitment comes just days after fellow five-star recruit, Addison Bjorn, was on her official visit. Bjorn attended the Hawkeyes Homecoming football game, though sadly they fell to No. 11 Indiana, 20-15.
Regardless, Woliczko is the first of hopefully two five-star commitments in the near future for the Hawkeyes. Woliczko is ranked No. 6 in the class of 2026, according to ESPN. According to 247Sports, she's the No. 2 power forward and the No. 2 player from California. USC would've been the obvious choice, but Woliczko had her sights set on Jensen's Hawkeyes.
Back on September 24, the college women's basketball world received a strange message that included a gif of former Iowa star Caitlin Clark. By then, Iowa fans had already assumed they'd landed Woliczko. Officially one week later, she finally committed.
Heading into the 2025-26 season, Iowa knows they have a young team. With a five-star recruit incoming, they'll be getting even younger in the years to come. If Jensen is able to keep bringing in top players, Iowa could see a freshman in the starting lineup for years to come.
On September 30, Woliczko set the world on fire by announcing her commitment would be coming the next day. Hawkeyes' fans knew they were potentially 24 hours away from groundbreaking news, news that has since rocked their world. Moving forward, Iowa's women's basketball team is in fantastic shape.
In her sophomore season, she averaged 22.1 points per game and 8.4 rebounds per game. Something to keep an eye on is her health as her junior season was cut short due to an ACL injury. While there's no sign of any lingering issues, it's always something that will stay with her.
Having attended Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, California, Woliczko finally has the pressure off of her. No more decisions need to be made, she just needs to get through high school before heading to Iowa in the near future, a move Hawkeyes' fans can't wait to see become a reality.
