Iowa HC Jan Jensen Previews 2025-26 Season
Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball head coach Jan Jensen took some time to sit down with Kyle Huesmann of On3's Hawkeye Report heading into the 2025-26 season. She talked all things Iowa women's basketball as her second season will begin before she knows it.
Jensen led the Hawkeyes to a 23-11 record in her first season. Iowa stormed through Murray State in the first round of the NCAA tournament before giving up 96 points to No. 3 Oklahoma. The Sooners were quickly eliminated by No. 2 UConn, a team the Hawkeyes are set to play this season.
Iowa's 2025-26 schedule brings new challenges and opportunities to the forefront. They'll play UConn on December 20 as part of the Shark Beauty Women's Champions Classic. One month prior, they'll be in Florida for the WBCA Showcase.
With plenty of chances to once again find themselves in the AP Top 25, Jensen knows this season will be full of trial and error, "We have nine freshmen and sophomores. They’re gifted, but I need to be a little bit more patient."
"I also think, with that patience though, is the balance of the demanding and the expectations. Last year, we all knew the expectation, and we had just off of another banner (Final Four) year. Now, there’s a lot more kids (on the roster) that weren’t part of that banner year," she added.
Jensen continued, "That’s my challenge. To keep reminding them of the standard and why they really are so excited and proud to be here, but the work that it takes to get there. That’s the balance, because they’re eager, they’re working hard, but they’re young and we just haven’t had this type of team for a while.”
September 22 was Jensen's first time to see everyone together at practice. A key set of dates awaits as Jensen tries to lock down five-star recruit, Addison Bjorn, who will be visiting from September 25-28.
The Hawkeyes' 2026 recruitment class is thin, but it could feature players such as Bjorn and four-star guard Vienna Murray. Both are in the final stages of their visits and could make a decision as soon as October.
For Jensen, she's continuing to learn how to balance the recruiting process and focus on the task at hand. Iowa has a great roster going into the 2025-26 season as she's set a realistic goal of reaching the Sweet Sixteen. After the Hawkeyes' second-round exit last year, that would be yet another step in the right direction for a program that is itching to become National Champions.
