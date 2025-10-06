Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Women's Wrestling Gets Documentary Series

Following producing national champions and All-Americans in its inaugural season, the Iowa Hawkeyes' women's wrestling team will be getting a documentary series with FloWrestling.

Jennifer Streeter

Iowa’s Kylie Welker wrestles Grand Valley's Sabrina Nauss during the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championship finals Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
Iowa’s Kylie Welker wrestles Grand Valley's Sabrina Nauss during the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championship finals Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A three-part series devoted to the inaugural season of the Iowa Hawkeyes women's wrestling team has been announced.

"HAWKEYES - The First Season with Iowa Women's Wrestling" will premiere on FloWrestling on Oct. 11. The series will stream exclusively on FloWrestling with new episodes to be released following on Oct. 22and Oct. 29. The Big Ten Network will air the series later on in the season.

The documentary series will focus on the Hawkeyes’ season-long battle against North Central College and the down-to-the-wire finish at the2025 National Duals and the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships. 

The Hawkeyes were chosen for the series after making history as the first Power Five university to establish a varsity team, producing national champions and All-Americans in its inaugural season.

It will see premiere during a pivotal time for the sport, as women's wrestling continues to grow in the United States with over 50,000 girls competing at the high school level in 2024, which is up 10 times from two decades prior.

At the collegiate level, women’s wrestling has grown past 150 programs nationwide.

The series was also promoted with a special event screening at the Iowa Women's Wrestling Academy on Saturday followed by a world premiere during the Who's Number One event in Coralville, Iowa on the previously mentioned Oct. 11 release.

Iowa wrestlers Kylie Welker, Bella Mir, Lily Luft, Felicity Taylor among others also discuss how wrestling intertwines with the universal themes of love, loss, and family throughout the documentary.

Lilly Luft, Iowa women’s wrestling
Lilly Luft talks to reporters during Iowa women’s wrestling media day Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Welker most recently became the program's first back-to-back national champion and also tied for the most team points in the tournament with 28. The then-redshirt sophomore finished the season going 27-0.

"They deal with a lot of pressures, and we do a great job being able to manage such vigorous schedules, academic schedules, alongside the training schedule," Iowa head coach Clarissa Chun previously said of her team. They're amazing, and they really all do love each other so much. We lift each other up and push each other forward, and I'm just so grateful for this team."

Iowa women's wrestling team finished the 2025 National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Tournament with three champions and 15 All-Americans. The Hawkeyes brought home their second straight team title with 201.5 total points.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!

Published
Jennifer Streeter
JENNIFER STREETER

Jennifer Streeter graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Texas A&M and received her Master of Science from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. At both schools, she focused on an emphasis of sports reporting. A former athlete herself, "Jenny" was a varsity soccer player and comes from a family who participated in NCAA athletics. She has covered everything from the 2025 Hughes Bowl, SEC football, Ivy League athletics, the 2023 ALCS and the 2023 World Series, the WNBA, and much more.

Home/Wrestling