Iowa Women's Wrestling Gets Documentary Series
A three-part series devoted to the inaugural season of the Iowa Hawkeyes women's wrestling team has been announced.
"HAWKEYES - The First Season with Iowa Women's Wrestling" will premiere on FloWrestling on Oct. 11. The series will stream exclusively on FloWrestling with new episodes to be released following on Oct. 22and Oct. 29. The Big Ten Network will air the series later on in the season.
The documentary series will focus on the Hawkeyes’ season-long battle against North Central College and the down-to-the-wire finish at the2025 National Duals and the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships.
The Hawkeyes were chosen for the series after making history as the first Power Five university to establish a varsity team, producing national champions and All-Americans in its inaugural season.
It will see premiere during a pivotal time for the sport, as women's wrestling continues to grow in the United States with over 50,000 girls competing at the high school level in 2024, which is up 10 times from two decades prior.
At the collegiate level, women’s wrestling has grown past 150 programs nationwide.
The series was also promoted with a special event screening at the Iowa Women's Wrestling Academy on Saturday followed by a world premiere during the Who's Number One event in Coralville, Iowa on the previously mentioned Oct. 11 release.
Iowa wrestlers Kylie Welker, Bella Mir, Lily Luft, Felicity Taylor among others also discuss how wrestling intertwines with the universal themes of love, loss, and family throughout the documentary.
Welker most recently became the program's first back-to-back national champion and also tied for the most team points in the tournament with 28. The then-redshirt sophomore finished the season going 27-0.
"They deal with a lot of pressures, and we do a great job being able to manage such vigorous schedules, academic schedules, alongside the training schedule," Iowa head coach Clarissa Chun previously said of her team. They're amazing, and they really all do love each other so much. We lift each other up and push each other forward, and I'm just so grateful for this team."
Iowa women's wrestling team finished the 2025 National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Tournament with three champions and 15 All-Americans. The Hawkeyes brought home their second straight team title with 201.5 total points.
