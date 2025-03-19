Iowa Loses Key Youngster To Transfer Portal After Fran McCaffery Firing
There has been an exodus in Iowa City after long-time head basketball coach Fran McCaffery was fired by the Iowa Hawkeyes. That's, of course, not surprising, because these kinds of things happen when there's a coaching change at any university and in any sport.
The Hawkeyes are currently being decimated by the transfer portal, though. Multiple players have decided to check out other options now that the McCaffery era is over, and another has joined.
The latest deflection is true freshman Cooper Koch, according to Pete Nakos of On3.
While losing a freshman who only played in 10 games this season doesn't seem like a huge loss for Iowa on the surface, the Hawkeyes are losing a player who flashed potential to be a contributor in the future. Yes, he averaged just 4.6 points per game in the 2024-25 season, but he did boast a 14 point outing in late December against New Hampshire that saw him go 3-of-6 from three. He also notched three assists and grabbed four boards in that game.
There's also the rankings to consider. Koch came to Iowa as a highly thought of recruit. He was a 4-star from Peoria, Illinois who was ranked as the No. 16 power forward in the nation, according to 247Sports.
Moreover, his father is a former Hawkeye. J.R. Koch played at Iowa from 1995 to 1999.
Ultimately, that's a tough prospect to lose to the transfer portal for whomever Iowa's next coach may be.
Koch was the second Iowa player to announce that he was hitting the transfer portal on Tuesday, with the other being Josh Dix. He averaged 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Hawkeyes this past season and is a huge loss for the program.
In all, six players have entered the transfer portal since McCaffery's firing. Owen Freeman, Brock Harding, Pryce Sandfort and Riley Mulvey have all also expressed their desire to enter the portal.