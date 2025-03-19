Iowa Star Guard is Latest Hawkeyes Player to Enter Transfer Portal
The Iowa Hawkeyes' roster is being absolutely decimated in the wake of Fran McCaffery's firing, as yet another one of their key players is departing.
Josh Dix is planning to enter the transfer portal, via Tobias Bass of The Athletic. This makes him the fifth such Iowa player to follow that path after the school dismissed McCaffery.
Dix was the Hawkeyes' third-leading scorer this past season, averaging 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 32.3 minutes per game on 50.7/42.2/76.6 shooting splits.
The 6-foot-5 guard arrived at Iowa for the 2022-23 campaign but did not forge a considerable role until his sophomore season, when he registered 8.9 points a night while shooting 55.2 percent from the floor, 42.1 percent from three-point range and 86 percent from the free-throw line.
Seeing how efficient of a scorer Dix has been throughout his time at Iowa City, this is a major loss for the Hawkeyes, who just went 17-16 on the year. They also went 7-13 in Big Ten conference play.
It was certainly a disappointing season for Iowa, which actually got off to a 12-4 start and was resembling an NCAA Tournament hopeful early on until things completely unraveled.
This marked the second straight year the Hawkeyes missed the Big Dance, which followed a stretch in which Iowa qualifies three years in a row.
McCaffery had been at the helm since the 2010-11 campaign and went 297-207 during his time with the Hawkeyes, leading them to seven NCAA Tournament appearances.
It's going to be a long offseason for Iowa.
